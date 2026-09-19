Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Arrested on Nitrous Oxide Possession Charge
Sept. 19 2026, Published 7:49 a.m. ET
A disconnected 911 call led Florida police to Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, who was arrested after officers allegedly found him near a large canister of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.
Ehrich, 35, was booked August 25 on a possession charge following the encounter at a shopping center, according to an arrest affidavit. He was later released after posting bond.
A 911 Call Leads Police to the Bushes
Ehrich allegedly called 911 but hung up once the call connected. Officers responding to the location found the actor in bushes next to a plastic bag containing a large Nitrous Oxide E942 canister labeled “Max Cream Charger.” Nitrous oxide is used as a propellant in whipped-cream dispensers.
The affidavit described Ehrich as appearing “dazed” and said he “showed a lack of balance when standing.”
Ehrich reportedly told officers he wanted to retrieve medicine from his parents’ home but did not feel comfortable going there. He also told police he had no intention of hurting himself.
Officers contacted Ehrich’s parents, who told them he was addicted to nitrous oxide, according to the affidavit. Police then placed him under arrest.
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Police Say They Did Not Witness Nitrous Use
Authorities did not report seeing Ehrich use or inhale the gas. Officers noted, however, that “the nozzle being attached suggested that the canister was likely being used” before they arrived.
Ehrich complained that he was not feeling well and was transported to a hospital. He was subsequently taken to jail and released a short time later after posting bond.
A Separate 2025 Arrest
The arrest follows a separate domestic violence case involving one of Ehrich’s family members in 2025. He was released in that case after posting a $1,000 bond.
The alleged victim was later identified as his mother, Rhonda Ehrich. Reports at the time said she told responding officers that an argument began over her phone and claimed her son had consumed nitrous oxide before becoming violent.
Rhonda subsequently said on Instagram that her son had entered rehabilitation and was receiving treatment.
Ehrich is known for his television role on The Young and the Restless and an appearance in High School Musical 3: Senior Year. He and Lovato announced their engagement in July 2020 following a brief relationship, but ended it that September.