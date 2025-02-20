Kanye West 'Relapsed' on Laughing Gas After Dental Appointment, Sources Claim: 'The Medication Leads to This Meltdown'
Kanye West's recent erratic behavior may have been exacerbated by his alleged use of laughing gas, sources claimed.
The "Gold Digger" rapper, 47, faced backlash for his offensive and often antisemitic social media tirades attacking the Jewish community and many others earlier this month. His Yeezy website was even taken down after he put up a t-shirt with a swastika on it for sale.
Now, a friend has alleged West may have "relapsed" on nitrous oxide when he returned to L.A. at the end of January and had dental work done.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), abuse of nitrous oxide can cause personality changes such as anxiety, depression and mania, as well as "impulsive and aggressive behaviors, hallucination, delusions and other psychotic symptoms."
A second source also claimed the "nitrous took over" when West was back in Los Angeles.
"After the Grammy party [on Feb. 2], he met people and it kind of escalated to things that he never does anymore when he’s in Japan," the source noted.
A third insider agreed there was "an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to this meltdown."
"When he comes off the nitrous he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants," the insider added. "It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourette's experience, his entire life is a video game."
An employee who used to work for Yeezy also told the outlet that the "Flashing Lights" artist was "very easily influenced" by others and reportedly suffered from memory problems.
"His memory is so messed up this point," the ex-employee claimed. "You can kind of just convince [West] of things and he doesn’t really fact check them. You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it."
As OK! previously reported, West bizarrely claimed he was a "Nazi" and said "Hitler was sooooo fresh" in a series of shocking social media posts shared to X. His account seemingly went offline earlier this month after the wild rants, but last week, it was reactivated with a "sensitive content" warning.
Shopify also removed West's Yeezy website for violating terms of service after he attempted to sell shirts with a swastika on them.
"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform," a spokesperson for Shopify said at the time. "This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."
