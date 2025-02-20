or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West 'Relapsed' on Laughing Gas After Dental Appointment, Sources Claim: 'The Medication Leads to This Meltdown'

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Sources alleged Kanye West may have 'relapsed' in January 2025.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West's recent erratic behavior may have been exacerbated by his alleged use of laughing gas, sources claimed.

The "Gold Digger" rapper, 47, faced backlash for his offensive and often antisemitic social media tirades attacking the Jewish community and many others earlier this month. His Yeezy website was even taken down after he put up a t-shirt with a swastika on it for sale.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West made a series of antisemitic posts on social media in February 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, a friend has alleged West may have "relapsed" on nitrous oxide when he returned to L.A. at the end of January and had dental work done.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), abuse of nitrous oxide can cause personality changes such as anxiety, depression and mania, as well as "impulsive and aggressive behaviors, hallucination, delusions and other psychotic symptoms."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west

A source claimed the 'nitrous took over' when Kanye West returned to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

A second source also claimed the "nitrous took over" when West was back in Los Angeles.

"After the Grammy party [on Feb. 2], he met people and it kind of escalated to things that he never does anymore when he’s in Japan," the source noted.

A third insider agreed there was "an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to this meltdown."

"When he comes off the nitrous he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants," the insider added. "It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourette's experience, his entire life is a video game."

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Kanye West recently claimed he had 'dominion' over his wife, Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement

An employee who used to work for Yeezy also told the outlet that the "Flashing Lights" artist was "very easily influenced" by others and reportedly suffered from memory problems.

"His memory is so messed up this point," the ex-employee claimed. "You can kind of just convince [West] of things and he doesn’t really fact check them. You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West claimed he was a 'Nazi' on his X account.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, West bizarrely claimed he was a "Nazi" and said "Hitler was sooooo fresh" in a series of shocking social media posts shared to X. His account seemingly went offline earlier this month after the wild rants, but last week, it was reactivated with a "sensitive content" warning.

Shopify also removed West's Yeezy website for violating terms of service after he attempted to sell shirts with a swastika on them.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform," a spokesperson for Shopify said at the time. "This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

The New York Post reported the sources' comments on West's alleged relapse.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.