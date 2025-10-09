Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Arrested for Domestic Violence After Sparking Concern Over Disturbing Messages
Oct. 9 2025, Updated 7:37 a.m. ET
Demi Lovato’s former fiancé, Max Ehrich, has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.
Police confirmed that the 34-year-old actor was taken into custody on Tuesday evening, October 7, in Florida and charged with battery on a 65-year-old.
“The filing involves domestic violence on a family member,” authorities said in a statement via an outlet.
“Max posted $1,000 bond and was released from jail on Wednesday, October 8,” an insider explained.
The arrest comes shortly after fans grew worried over a disturbing clip from Ehrich’s recent livestream, which appeared to show him shoving his mother, Rhonda Green Ehrich.
In the video gathered by an outlet, Max — shirtless and wearing thick black glasses — wandered through a house while recording himself. He smiled into the camera before turning it toward his mother, who looked frightened as she raised her hands defensively.
After what looked like a shove, his mother put her face in her hands and shouted something at him, though the clip had no audio.
One user described the livestream as “deeply concerning,” suggesting Max was “experiencing a mental health crisis.”
Another added, “Max Ehrich is pulling an Aaron Carter/Kanye West right now and it’s very concerning. I really hope someone in his circle is able to intervene.”
A different viewer claimed to have seen “his poor mother crying in the corner” during another Instagram livestream.
At one point, Max could be seen exhaling a puff of smoke from what seemed to be a vape pen — the smoke clouding around his mother — though it’s unclear what substance he was using. Toward the end of the video, he backed her into a corner before setting his phone camera down next to a laptop.
Fans also said he needed some sort of “intervention” after he posted some alarming messages online.
“My heart is broken,” he wrote, adding, “'Link in bio give zelle to my mom.”
In another post, he penned, "I am a little wild but im SINGLE."
The troubling incident comes nearly a year after Max was spotted crying at the same Malibu beach where he proposed to Demi.
The former couple first met in March 2020 and spent quarantine together during the pandemic. In July of that year, the Young and the Restless alum popped the question, but the engagement was called off by September.
Following their breakup, sources claimed Max notified paparazzi himself to “put on a show” about their split and even became “obsessed” with the “Heart Attack” singer.
“He has tried to contact her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She is in contact with the lawyers now about what to do,” a source said at the time.
