Demi Moore Told Amy Griffin to 'Hash Out' Legal Drama With Billy Bush During A-List Wedding Spat, Source Claims: 'Things Came to a Head'

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Demi Moore got in the middle of a wedding-day spat between author Amy Griffin and radio host Billy Bush, a source alleged. The actress reportedly attended the star-studded wedding of celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyers and billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi over the weekend. But according to an insider, the glamorous wedding in Hawaii, officiated by Meyers' ex-husband Tobey Maguire, wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

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@katyinkc 🚨EXCLUSIVE: I did NOT expect my Amy Griffin investigation to turn into Hollywood wedding gossip. 😭 Jennifer Meyer’s wedding, Billy Bush, Demi Moore, and an alleged confrontation?! If you witnessed anything or have photos/videos, send me a DM👀🍿 #CelebrityGossip #HollywoodTea #BillyBush #AmyGriffin #TheTell ♬ original sound - katyinkc Source: @KATYINKC/TIKTOK Celebrity insider Katy Inkc revealed the alleged drama during the wedding.

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Amy Griffin's Legal Drama Fuels A-List Wedding Tensions

Source: @AMY GRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM Amy Griffin is embroiled in legal drama after the release of her memoir.

Prior to the wedding, Griffin was embroiled in legal drama regarding her new memoir, Tell. The author's former middle school classmate has accused Griffin of appropriating her stories of sexual abuse for the book. The accuser has since filed a lawsuit against Griffin, alleging that she "stole the rape of another woman and built a bestseller on it." Griffin has denied those allegations. Bush has been publicly covering the legal drama surrounding the 2025 book and was also in attendance at the big day, seemingly sparking tension among the massive guest list.

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'Things Came to a Head'

Source: MEGA Demi Moore and Amy Griffin were in attendance at a star-studded wedding.

"Amy was not particularly thrilled to see him," celebrity insider Katy Inkc alleged. "... Amy spent two days of wedding festivities griping about Billy Bush to anyone and everyone that would lend her an ear." Sources claimed that "things eventually came to a head," prompting Moore to enter the conversation. "Amy was acting so erratically, and people were starting to get uncomfortable," Inkc claimed. "Demi just started to encourage Amy, 'Hey, Billy Bush is not a scary guy. Go talk to him.'" The Oscar-nominee allegedly encouraged Griffin to "hash out" her tension with Bush and "be done with it."

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Source: @AMY GRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM Amy Griffin allegedly fell on her way to confront Billy Bush.

Witnesses claimed that Griffin tripped and fell on her way to speak to Bush. Some even alleged her entire purse spilled onto the ground before she confronted the anchor about his YouTube coverage of her legal drama. "Billy reportedly kind of shut her down," Inkc claimed, noting that he discouraged her from hashing it out at the wedding, offering to discuss their strife at a different time. Bush also reportedly had multiple other guests come up to him throughout the festivities, telling him that Griffin was "going off about him non-stop," Inkc claimed.

'You Are the Problem'

Source: @AMY GRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM Fans called Amy Griffin 'erratic' for her behavior at the wedding.