Demi Moore Brings Back Her Iconic Bangs for the First Time Since Her 'Striptease' Era: Photo
Oct. 7 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
Demi Moore just reminded everyone that age is just a number.
The 61-year-old actress stunned fans after debuting her fresh new haircut — long, dark hair paired with the return of her iconic bangs — on Instagram.
In the first snap, Moore kept her look cool and casual, rocking a white T-shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans. She kept her makeup minimal, adding just a turquoise necklace to tie it all together. Her sleek, jet-black hair framed her face beautifully.
The second photo took fans straight down memory lane, showing her unforgettable look from her Striptease era — glossy bangs, the pin-straight hair and that fierce, confident stare that made her an icon.
“Bangs — now and then. Thank you @gucci for letting me bring back the fringe for the first time since the Striptease days!” she captioned the post.
Fans quickly filled her comments section with praise.
Keke Palmer jumped in, calling her “my girl.”
“SO GOOD too good!! We love u,” her daughter Tallulah Willis added.
Another fan gushed, “My dream girl ❤️,” while someone else screamed, “KEEP THE BANGS OMG😍😍.”
One admirer even wrote, “Gorgeous with or without bangs! Now I want to cut mine!”
In Striptease, Moore played Erin Grant, a former FBI secretary who becomes the most popular dancer at Miami’s Eager Beaver strip club.
Earlier this year, her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, paid tribute to that era — slipping into her mom’s iconic gold swimsuit from the movie.
During the playful photoshoot, Willis posed confidently in the metallic one-piece, accessorized with black stilettos and oversized shades. She even brought her daughter, Louetta, into the frame, making it a full-circle moment.
Willis looked effortlessly natural with wavy blonde hair and minimal makeup. Interestingly, the singer actually appeared in Striptease as Moore’s on-screen daughter at just 7 years old.
At the time of the film’s release, the starlet— who shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis — sparked controversy for the film’s risqué scenes, especially the one featuring that now-famous gold swimsuit.
The Ghost star reflected on the backlash she faced.
“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I loved my body,” she revealed in an interview. “The reality is, so much of it was me calling in certain projects that would give me an opportunity to help me overcome insecurities about my body.”
The actress explained that she’s always been drawn to provocative stories, but “not in a sexual way, but things that provoke meaningful thought.”
“There was an interesting kind of judgment placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could,” Demi added.