Hot Mama! Demi Moore's Most Sizzling Photos
Demi Moore Is an Active Advocate
In an October 2023 post, Demi Moore looked back at her fun adventure with her friends as she urged her followers to "be the change we want to see" by supporting and advocating American Rivers, a nonprofit organization.
The Ghost actress shared a photoset taken from their trip, including a snapshot of herself sizzling in a black bikini under a waterfall.
"Back in September, I had the opportunity to journey through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River alongside so many beautiful souls," said Moore. "We laughed, cried and formed lifelong bonds that I will hold close to my heart forever."
She added, "I will never truly be able to describe the many ways that this recent nature immersion has impacted me. Standing on the banks of the Colorado River as we all took in its magnificence and beauty, I was reminded of the urgent need to preserve and protect this vital lifeline."
She Lounged With Her Pup
"Paradise ♥️ Basking in the sun, playing in the water, naps with furry friends, and a good book…" the bikini-clad star captioned a selfie featuring her white-and-brown long-haired micro Chihuahua, Pilaf.
Another Cuddly Moment With Pilaf
Moore enjoyed a fantastic getaway with Pilaf in July 2023.
"Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption.
In one snap, The Substance actress posed with her dog while lying on a mat, accentuating her fit physique in a blue patterned bikini and sunglasses.
A Happy Furmom
The Passion of Mind actress showcased her toned body in a leopard print bikini as she posed with Pilaf during a sunny getaway.
"Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," she wrote in the caption of the April 2023 snapshot.
Demi Moore Had Fun Before Fall
The mom-of-three wore a white halter crocheted bikini top and matching shorts in a stunning beach photo in September 2022. She accessorized with black sunglasses to complete her chic look.
"The last days of summer ☀️," she captioned the photoset.
She's One Smoking Hot Mom!
The 62-year-old Striptease star set pulses racing when she laid on her back on a float while wearing a black bikini that highlighted her beach body.
Paradise Found
Moore teased fans with her hot snaps in September 2022, soaking up the sun in a tiny string bikini on a paddleboard. At the time, she promoted her collaboration with Andie Swim.
Demi Moore Soaked Up Summer
Moore was all smiles as she displayed her hourglass figure and toned legs in a skimpy pink bikini and yellow overshirt.
She Went on a Playful Beach Day
"One last jump for joy before leaping into fall!" she captioned a photo of herself jumping while out on a yacht. She wowed her followers in a sultry two-piece that flashed her chiseled frame.
Demi Moore Is Aging Like Fine Wine
In July 2021, Moore captured a mirror selfie in a scorching swimsuit, displaying her age-defying curves.
"Getting ready for another day in paradise," she wrote in the caption.