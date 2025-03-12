Hot Mama! Demi Moore's Most Sizzling Photos

In an October 2023 post, Demi Moore looked back at her fun adventure with her friends as she urged her followers to "be the change we want to see" by supporting and advocating American Rivers, a nonprofit organization.

The Ghost actress shared a photoset taken from their trip, including a snapshot of herself sizzling in a black bikini under a waterfall.

"Back in September, I had the opportunity to journey through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River alongside so many beautiful souls," said Moore. "We laughed, cried and formed lifelong bonds that I will hold close to my heart forever."

She added, "I will never truly be able to describe the many ways that this recent nature immersion has impacted me. Standing on the banks of the Colorado River as we all took in its magnificence and beauty, I was reminded of the urgent need to preserve and protect this vital lifeline."