Hot Mama! Demi Moore's Most Sizzling Photos

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi Moore defies age with grace. See her hottest pictures, here!

By:

March 12 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Demi Moore Is an Active Advocate

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi Moore supported American Rivers, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting healthy rivers in the U.S.

In an October 2023 post, Demi Moore looked back at her fun adventure with her friends as she urged her followers to "be the change we want to see" by supporting and advocating American Rivers, a nonprofit organization.

The Ghost actress shared a photoset taken from their trip, including a snapshot of herself sizzling in a black bikini under a waterfall.

"Back in September, I had the opportunity to journey through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River alongside so many beautiful souls," said Moore. "We laughed, cried and formed lifelong bonds that I will hold close to my heart forever."

She added, "I will never truly be able to describe the many ways that this recent nature immersion has impacted me. Standing on the banks of the Colorado River as we all took in its magnificence and beauty, I was reminded of the urgent need to preserve and protect this vital lifeline."

She Lounged With Her Pup

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi Moore usually takes her dog on her trips.

"Paradise ♥️ Basking in the sun, playing in the water, naps with furry friends, and a good book…" the bikini-clad star captioned a selfie featuring her white-and-brown long-haired micro Chihuahua, Pilaf.

Another Cuddly Moment With Pilaf

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

The actress basked in the sun with Pilaf during July 4 weekend.

Moore enjoyed a fantastic getaway with Pilaf in July 2023.

"Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption.

In one snap, The Substance actress posed with her dog while lying on a mat, accentuating her fit physique in a blue patterned bikini and sunglasses.

A Happy Furmom

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Pilaf graced the cover of 'Dogue' in 2024.

The Passion of Mind actress showcased her toned body in a leopard print bikini as she posed with Pilaf during a sunny getaway.

"Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," she wrote in the caption of the April 2023 snapshot.

Demi Moore Had Fun Before Fall

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi Moore relaxed on a beach before the summer ended.

The mom-of-three wore a white halter crocheted bikini top and matching shorts in a stunning beach photo in September 2022. She accessorized with black sunglasses to complete her chic look.

"The last days of summer ☀️," she captioned the photoset.

Demi Moore

She's One Smoking Hot Mom!

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

She was first married to Freddy Moore.

The 62-year-old Striptease star set pulses racing when she laid on her back on a float while wearing a black bikini that highlighted her beach body.

Paradise Found

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi Moore wed Bruce Willis in 1987 and stayed married to him until 2000.

Moore teased fans with her hot snaps in September 2022, soaking up the sun in a tiny string bikini on a paddleboard. At the time, she promoted her collaboration with Andie Swim.

Demi Moore Soaked Up Summer

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi Moore was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Moore was all smiles as she displayed her hourglass figure and toned legs in a skimpy pink bikini and yellow overshirt.

She Went on a Playful Beach Day

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

She won a Golden Globe for her role in 'The Substance.'

"One last jump for joy before leaping into fall!" she captioned a photo of herself jumping while out on a yacht. She wowed her followers in a sultry two-piece that flashed her chiseled frame.

Demi Moore Is Aging Like Fine Wine

demi moores most sizzling photos
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi Moore will turn 63 in November.

In July 2021, Moore captured a mirror selfie in a scorching swimsuit, displaying her age-defying curves.

"Getting ready for another day in paradise," she wrote in the caption.

