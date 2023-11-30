Rumer Willis Says Her Daughter Louetta's 'Little Side Smirk' Reminds Her So Much of Her Dad Bruce

"Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis," she told a news outlet at the first night of Love Actually Live in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday night, November 29.

"My dad — especially on [TV series] Moonlighting — has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye," she explained. "And I see that so much in her."