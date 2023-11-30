Rumer Willis Says Her Daughter Louetta's 'Little Side Smirk' Reminds Her So Much of Her Dad Bruce
Just like her grandpa!
Rumer Willis revealed there's a clear family resemblance between her dad and her 6-month-old daughter Louetta.
"Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis," she told a news outlet at the first night of Love Actually Live in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday night, November 29.
"My dad — especially on [TV series] Moonlighting — has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye," she explained. "And I see that so much in her."
Rumer also gushed how excited she was to experience the holiday season with her firstborn daughter and the other members of her family.
"Oh, it's the best. We haven't had a baby in the house in so long," she said. "So to be able to have that kind of Christmas energy and our first Christmas with my family — all of us there with a new baby, and having that joy and excitement of Christmas, I can't wait."
"We always do stuff together at Christmas and everybody has a stocking and to just be able to see her there this Christmas, it's exciting," she added of their family traditions. "Christmas is such a big holiday for us."
She also spoke about the "magic" she felt during the holiday and how she hoped Louetta was able to have the same feelings about that special time of the year.
"I think inherently, some of the most magical parts of myself are definitely from them," the mom-of-one said, referring to her dad and her mom, Demi Moore, who split with the action star in 2000 but remains a close member of their blended family.
"I feel like that will be passed down to her," Rumer continued. "I love watching them with her."
Despite his ongoing dementia battle that has since limited his language and speech abilities, it's been reported Bruce couldn't have been happier to become a grandfather. Back in June, a source spilled the Die Hard star "lit up when he held little Lou" for the first time.
"It felt as if Bruce had received a boost of energy," the source continued. "He didn't say this, but it's like his granddaughter gave him a reason to fight even harder. The power of pure love in that moment was very intense. Everyone felt it. He fell in love with her instantly. She's like an angel from heaven."
