Moore's adorable dog had quite the day, as the A Few Good Men star brought her fur baby to the Louvre to see the famed Mona Lisa painting, stuffing Pilaf inside her button up shirt. In a snap shared to her Instagram stories, Moore holds up the doggo to get a good look at the historic piece of art.

Besides sophisticated Parisian dates with Pilaf, Moore has also been spending quite a bit of time with her new man Daniel Humm after going Instagram official with him in July. The couple had also been spotted out earlier this summer enjoying the French Open together.

SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSIS