The Dog Days Of SummerDemi Moore Takes Pampered Pooch On Paris Vacation To Visit Mona Lisa!
Demi Moore's dog may be having a more luxurious vacation than most humans. On Tuesday, August 2, the Strip Tease actress shared a sweet snap to Instagram of her small pup Pilaf enjoying a meal with her at a swanky Parisian restaurant.
"Someone’s excited for dinner," Moore penned alongside the picture of herself the tiny pooch deciding what to eat.
SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSIS
Fans and friends went wild in the comment section over Pilaf, with pal Gary Janetti commenting, "I love this dog," and shoe designer Brian Atwood writing, "Omg love ❤️."
"What a little sweetheart 💕," one fan penned while another added, "Awww! Demi this is so adorable. 🥺❤."
Moore's adorable dog had quite the day, as the A Few Good Men star brought her fur baby to the Louvre to see the famed Mona Lisa painting, stuffing Pilaf inside her button up shirt. In a snap shared to her Instagram stories, Moore holds up the doggo to get a good look at the historic piece of art.
Besides sophisticated Parisian dates with Pilaf, Moore has also been spending quite a bit of time with her new man Daniel Humm after going Instagram official with him in July. The couple had also been spotted out earlier this summer enjoying the French Open together.
However happy the mother-of-three may seem with the Swiss chef, her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have reportedly been skeptical of the budding romance.
"Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," the insider exclusively told OK!. "Now her friends and family fear things could end badly again."
"Her daughters and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame," the source continued adding that Moore"clearly has a weakness for younger, edgier guys."
"They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten," the insider claimed.