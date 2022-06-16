Loved Up! Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos
A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."
Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos.
One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."
Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."
The two flaunted their romance when they attended the French Open in Paris on Sunday, June 5. The pair held hands and cuddled while at the sporting match.
Though the mom-of-three seems happy, her daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis — are cautious of the Hollywood star's new romance.
"Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," an insider shared, adding that Moore "clearly has a weakness for younger, edgier guys."
"Now her friends and family fear things could end badly again," the source explained. "Her daughters and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame."
"They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten," the insider added.
Meanwhile, Moore has been trying to remain positive as he ex Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia.
“Right from the get-go, Demi dropped everything to help. She’s been his rock," a source said of the former couple, who split in 2001.
The Ghost star “is in constant touch with Bruce. She calls him all the time, whether it’s about where to get the best treatment, tips on staying positive or updating him on the latest with their girls," the source shared.
Only time will tell if the relationship lasts!