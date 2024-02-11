Demi Moore 'Doesn't Need a Man to Be Fulfilled': 'She's Not Looking' for Someone
Demi Moore is happily single!
According to a source, the actress — who split from Swiss chef Daniel Humm in 2022 — is not interested in the dating scene right now.
“She’s not looking,” the insider spilled. “She doesn’t need a man to be fulfilled.”
In fact, Moore, 61, has plenty of other things to focus on, as the father of her daughters, Bruce Willis, has been battling frontotemporal dementia for the past year.
“He’s doing very well,” she recently said on Good Morning America. “It’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold on to what isn’t.”
Additionally, Moore has been turning her attention to oldest daughter Rumer’s 9-month-old baby girl, Louetta.
“It’s been a joy for Demi to watch Rumer become a mom,” the source stated. “Demi really feels like her life just keeps getting better and better.”
Although Demi is apparently in a great place in her life, the insider admitted it was a bumpy road to get there.
The LOL star had been sober for 20 years when she relapsed after her painful 2011 split from Ashton Kutcher. This caused strain in her relationships with her kids, however, they have since been able to heal those wounds.
“She’s proud of how she was able to turn things around,” the source shared.
“Everything went blurry and I could see myself from above,” she recalled of that tough time in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. “It seemed like maybe this was my chance: I could leave the pain and shame of my life behind.”
As OK! previously reported, the Willis girls, as well as Demi, have become a united front since the Die Hard alum was diagnosed with dementia in February 2023.
According to another source, Demi and her daughters, as well as the actor’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, all wanted to make Christmas 2023 extra exciting for Bruce.
"Christmas will be very special for the family this year. And bittersweet, too,” the insider said in December 2023.
"It’s heartbreaking as his memory gets worse, but his love never falters. His eyes still light up around his loved ones, who cherish every single day with Bruce," the source told In Touch. "But this Christmas just feels different, because — you never know — it could be his last."
"The idea is to follow their Christmas tradition, with the whole family flying out to Idaho," the insider shared. "The backup plan, in case they need to make it easier for Bruce, is to stay in L.A."
Star reported on the source's comments about the mother-of-three's love life.