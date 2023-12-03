Bruce Willis' Family 'Wants to Spend as Much Quality Time With Him' as They Can Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle: 'They’re All Sad'
Bruce Willis' family is enjoying every moment they get with the beloved action star as he continues to battle dementia.
The 68-year-old's loved ones announced he'd been diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022 and would be stepping back from his acting career. In early 2023, they confirmed his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD).
Since then, Willis has experienced difficulties with language and it's been reported he no longer recognizes certain people he once knew. His friend Glenn Gordon Caron recently opened up on his health battle, describing him as "not totally verbal."
"My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am," he said at the time. "He used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce."
Still, his family — including wife Emma Heming Willis, their young daughters Mabel and Evelyn, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their shared kids Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — is determined to be by the Die Hard actor's side in sickness and in health.
"This could be his last Christmas for all they know. They’re creating as many moments of joy as they can," an insider shared. "Emma is making sure Mabel and Evelyn spend time with Bruce so they’ll have memories to cherish."
"It’s all about making Bruce as happy and comfortable as they can right now," the insider added. "They’ve been cooking his favorite dishes, reading to him or just sitting quietly."
"Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is," the insider explained. "They’re all sad for Bruce. They don’t know how long he’s got, so they’re treating every day like it’s his last."
Despite the painful changes in the actor's life, his daughter Tallulah, 29, shared that her dad still seemed like "the same" person to her.
"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special," she said before sharing how important it was to their family to "spread awareness" about his condition.
"If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us," she confessed.
