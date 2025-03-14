Demi Moore and the Whole Family 'Absolutely Adore' Daughter Tallulah Willis’ Fiancé Justin: 'Fits in Perfectly'
Demi Moore is excited to have a son-in-law!
In December 2024, the actress and her ex-husband Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis announced she was engaged to musician Justin Acee, who according to an insider, "fits in perfectly" with the brood.
"Demi and the whole family absolutely adore Tallulah’s fiancé. He’s already become a member of the family," the source gushed to a news outlet.
Tallulah's inner circle noticed a positive change in her since she began seeing Acee, as aside from dealing with Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, the actress struggled with borderline personality disorder and had an eating disorder.
The source raved of Acee, "he clearly adores Tallulah and has been a very healthy influence on her life. Having Justin to lean on has been such a gift.
Tallulah shared photos from the Christmastime proposal on Instagram, captioning the upload, "Everyday @justinacee," which prompted tons of responses.
"The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother," sibling Rumer Willis gushed. "Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."
"Love u so much sister ❤️," Justin replied.
"My angels are engaged," added sister Scout Willis.
Meadow Walker wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL BLOSSOM!!! So happy for you 💗," while Cazzie David penned, "Lulah!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!"
The source said Tallulah's "mom and entire family are so excited to throw her the best wedding ever."
The couple is "still scouting locations and seem to be torn between doing it somewhere near L.A., like Santa Barbara, which would be very convenient, or having it in Idaho near the family compound."
"One thing is for sure, it will be a huge party," the source declared.
In February, Tallulah declared to People that she was "excited" and "ready" to get the ball rolling on planning.
“It's...exciting because I just love him so much. He's just the sweetest little bear," she insisted of Justin.
Though she stepped out recently without her engagement ring, she explained it was just because she was getting the piece "fixed."
"I got an eternity band, but it hurt. It like made my fingers bleed, so I was like, this is not a good match," Tallulah shared. "It's not good energy. I'm not going to bring this into my engagement. And so now it's being workshopped into something a little more comfortable. So I'm not wearing a ring."
"I'm still engaged," the famous offspring noted. "The last four months have been really special and I feel very lucky. To have someone who truly love[s] me for me is very special."
