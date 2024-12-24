Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Is Engaged to Justin Acee! See Inside the Musician's Romantic Proposal: Photos

Tallulah Willis is going to be a bride!

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, Demi Moore , is engaged to Justin Acee , the 30-year-old revealed via Instagram on Monday, December 23.

"Everyday @justinacee," Tallulah simply captioned her post, as she offered a glimpse inside the romantic proposal with various photos and one video.

The first slide of the Instagram upload featured Tallulah's gorgeous diamond ring on full display, with her hand resting on top of Justin's and several rose petals surrounding the floor beneath them.