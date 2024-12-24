Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Is Engaged to Justin Acee! See Inside the Musician's Romantic Proposal: Photos
Tallulah Willis found her happily ever after.
The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, is engaged to Justin Acee, the 30-year-old revealed via Instagram on Monday, December 23.
"Everyday @justinacee," Tallulah simply captioned her post, as she offered a glimpse inside the romantic proposal with various photos and one video.
The first slide of the Instagram upload featured Tallulah's gorgeous diamond ring on full display, with her hand resting on top of Justin's and several rose petals surrounding the floor beneath them.
The second slide showcased a panoramic video of Tallulah's proposal scene.
Justin made a rose-covered path leading from outside through a Christmas-decorated house in Tallulah's home state of Idaho. The fireplace was on beside a warmly-lit tree, making for the perfect romantic movie moment.
Another photo saw Tallulah grabbing Justin's face with her ring on full display, as the newly engaged couple happily leaned in for a kiss.
The famous offspring also shared a picture of herself holding her mom Demi's adorable little dog Pilaf, once again making sure her ring was front and center for the snap.
In the comments section of the post, Tallulah's oldest sister, Rumer, gushed over her younger sibling, writing: "The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."
"Love u so much sister ❤️," Justin said in response.
"Crying right now !!!! And so happy for you little Lulah with the sweetest heart ❤️," British photographer and media personality Amanda de Cadenet expressed, while Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute exclaimed, "!!! congratulations angel!! 🤍🤍🤍.
Rumer was in town for the special moment, as well as their other sister Scout, 33, their mom, Demi, 62, and the mom-of-three's close friend Eric Buterbaugh.
Prior to the proposal posts, Scout shared a sweet clip of the whole family decorating their Christmas tree together in the Idaho estate they appear to be spending the holiday in.
"My angels are engaged," Scout wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story, attaching an image of the moment Justin got down on one knee and asked for Tallulah's hand in marriage.
Rumer also shared a post to her Instagram Story, writing, "baby sis is engaged. Love you so much," while tagging both Tallulah and Justin.
Rumer's daughter, Louetta, 1, whom she shares with her ex Derek Richard Thomas, was also there to celebrate her aunt's engagement.
Bruce did not appear to be with his ex-wife and their children in Idaho, as the dementia-stricken actor is likely in California with his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, and their two young kids, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.
Emma uploaded a video of her and the girls decorating their tree at home on Wednesday, December 18.