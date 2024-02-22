OK Magazine
Tallulah Willis Shares Inspiring Message About Eating Disorder Recovery After 'Romanticizing Unhealthy Times'

By:

Feb. 22 2024

Tallulah Willis is continuing to be an open book when it comes to her eating disorder and recovery.

On Wednesday, February 21, the actress found herself going down a bad path mentally, which prompted her to share a message with other people going through the same struggles.

tallulah willis eating disorder
Source: mega

Tallulah Willis opened up about struggling with her recovery from an eating disorder.

"ED recovery babies — sending love to you all, I’m having an intense moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body," she wrote in an Instagram post alongside childhood photos. "Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone."

tallulah willis eating disorder
Source: mega

The star is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

"This little raggymuffin is so special and it’s strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality — LIFE! whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the 'better' version of me," the 30-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore continued. "AND it’s ok to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet. 🫛🌾☀️."

tallulah willis eating disorder
Source: mega

Tallulah's sisters have supported her throughout her health journey.

Several of her followers expressed their gratitude for the message, including older sister Rumer Willis, 35, who commented, "You are magic, your truth is so vital and I’m so lucky to be your sister."

"🙏🏻 thank you for this. Truly a thought that consumes more people than we know. ❤️," one person wrote, while another added, "Seriously, write a book. You have everything it takes to do it. I can only imagine how many people would find some level of help by reading a memoir."

Aside from her ED issues, Tallulah — as well as Rumer and their sister Scout, 32 — are dealing with their father's frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis.

The 69-year-old actor's loved ones first announced his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, revealing he was also retiring from acting. By February 2023, they revealed that doctors gave them a more specific diagnosis.

tallulah willis eating disorder
Source: @buuski/instagram

Tallulah has provided several updates on her father's health over the past year.

While the Die Hard star's condition makes it hard for him to communicate verbally or efficiently, Talluah said he's still able to recognize people in his inner circle.

"These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office," she wrote in a piece for Vogue. "Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility. That office has always been a kind of window into what he’s most interested in at any given moment."

"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room," she happily added. "He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day. One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."

