Demi Moore Flaunts Fab Figure In Swimwear She Helped Design
Demi Moore is continuing to prove age is just a number. The actress shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Andie Swim campaign, and unsurprisingly, she could easily have been mistaken for someone half her age.
The clip shows the mom-of-three, 59, working the camera in bikinis and one-pieces while taking in her scenic surroundings, as the snaps were shot in the French Riviera. She also embarks on a boat to head to an island, and her tiny pup Pilaf makes a cute cameo while she's lounging at the pool.
All of the suits Moore wears are from the collection she designed with the brand.
"For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body," the Ghost lead explained to People. "They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."
Added the star, "I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamour of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin."
Despite her obvious beauty, Moore disclosed she's struggled with body dysmorphia, but everyone she worked with during the photo shoot made her feel "supported" and "confident."
In a prior campaign, the Inside Out author posed alongside her and ex Bruce Willis' three girls, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28. A few of her daughters have struggled with body image issues and eating disorders, so to be able to feel comfortable in their skin was "a dream come true," gushed Rumer.
At the time, the brand said of the collab, "Squad. Goals. Demi and her daughters share our vision of helping every woman to feel comfortable, so she can live powerfully and confidently – because there’s nothing sexier than that."