or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Demi Moore
OK LogoPHOTOS

Demi Moore, 63, Looks Half Her Age in Strapless Dress at 2026 Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore dazzled in head-to-toe polka dots during the Cannes Film Festival.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore put on a whimsical display at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, 63, glowed in a strapless white maxi dress with colorful polka dots as she attended a jury members’ photo session at the Palais des Festivals on Tuesday, May 12.

Moore’s ensemble, designed by Jacquemus, featured a mermaid-style hem and 3D feathers attached to the skirt.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Demi Moore opted for a multicolored ensemble.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore opted for a multicolored ensemble.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She complemented her attire with a matching Jacquemus Valérie purse, white heels, cat-eye sunglasses and sapphire and diamond earrings.

As a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury, Moore will spend 12 days watching movies and deciding the winner alongside fellow A-listers.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Demi Moore wore Jacquemus to the Cannes Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore wore Jacquemus to the Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

During a press conference ahead of the festival, the Ghost alum gushed over being chosen as a jury member.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Demi Moore is on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore is on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

“My first thought is ‘Me?’” she recalled, per an entertainment outlet. “I had such a beautiful experience here a few years ago, and one, just to be surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema, and the joy of diving in and being surrounded by those who share that, just felt like a joy, and who can complain about the beautiful view of this incredible place? I feel tremendously honored and super excited. I feel like a little kid playing a grown up.”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Demi Moore spoke out about the role of AI in the film industry on a Cannes Film Festival panel.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore spoke out about the role of AI in the film industry on a Cannes Film Festival panel.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At the press event, Moore already offered some strong opinions, as she was asked whether she is concerned about political views being detrimental to the movies she screens.

“I would hope not. I think part of art is about expression, so if we start censoring ourselves then I think we shut down the very core of our creativity which is I think where we can discover truth and answers,” she maintained.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Demi Moore addressed the role of politics in film during a Cannes Film Festival panel.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore addressed the role of politics in film during a Cannes Film Festival panel.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty also addressed the role of AI in film and whether she is embracing it.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Demi Moore accessorized her playful look with cat-eye sunglasses.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore accessorized her playful look with cat-eye sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

“AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose,” she declared. “So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path. Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know. My inclination would be to say probably not.”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Demi Moore carried a matching polkadot purse.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore carried a matching polka dot purse.

Moore added, “There’s beautiful aspects of being able to utilize it, but the truth is, there really isn’t anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical. It comes from the soul. It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us that creates every day, and that they can never recreate.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.