Demi Moore, 63, Looks Half Her Age in Strapless Dress at 2026 Cannes Film Festival: Photos
May 12 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Demi Moore put on a whimsical display at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The actress, 63, glowed in a strapless white maxi dress with colorful polka dots as she attended a jury members’ photo session at the Palais des Festivals on Tuesday, May 12.
Moore’s ensemble, designed by Jacquemus, featured a mermaid-style hem and 3D feathers attached to the skirt.
She complemented her attire with a matching Jacquemus Valérie purse, white heels, cat-eye sunglasses and sapphire and diamond earrings.
As a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury, Moore will spend 12 days watching movies and deciding the winner alongside fellow A-listers.
During a press conference ahead of the festival, the Ghost alum gushed over being chosen as a jury member.
“My first thought is ‘Me?’” she recalled, per an entertainment outlet. “I had such a beautiful experience here a few years ago, and one, just to be surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema, and the joy of diving in and being surrounded by those who share that, just felt like a joy, and who can complain about the beautiful view of this incredible place? I feel tremendously honored and super excited. I feel like a little kid playing a grown up.”
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At the press event, Moore already offered some strong opinions, as she was asked whether she is concerned about political views being detrimental to the movies she screens.
“I would hope not. I think part of art is about expression, so if we start censoring ourselves then I think we shut down the very core of our creativity which is I think where we can discover truth and answers,” she maintained.
The brunette beauty also addressed the role of AI in film and whether she is embracing it.
“AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose,” she declared. “So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path. Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know. My inclination would be to say probably not.”
Moore added, “There’s beautiful aspects of being able to utilize it, but the truth is, there really isn’t anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical. It comes from the soul. It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us that creates every day, and that they can never recreate.”