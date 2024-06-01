Home > News > Demi Moore NEWS Demi Moore Is 'Enjoying an Amazing Hollywood Comeback' After Experiencing the 'Ugly Downside of Fame' Source: mega

Demi Moore is only looking forward as she kicks off a new chapter in life. According to an insider, the actress "lit up Cannes" at this year's film festival, where she received a standing ovation and "Oscar buzz" for her role in the upcoming horror flick The Substance.

Source: mega Demi Moore stole the scene at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

"It was such a dream being back in Cannes after nearly 30 years!" the actress raved on Instagram after the annual event. "Forever grateful and privileged to work with the most amazing team who makes it all happen, and to be surrounded by inspiring and visionary artists, celebrating the best in film and fashion in a truly magical place."

Source: mega The actress earned rave reviews for her upcoming movie 'The Substance.'

The hype is a breath of fresh air for the mother-of-three, 61, who has experienced quite a few rough patches throughout her decades in the spotlight. "She’s been through so much in her life — her addiction struggles, her nasty split with Ashton Kutcher, grappling with ex-husband Bruce Willis’ medical condition alongside their daughters [Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30]. But all of that adversity has only made her stronger," the source spilled to a magazine.

Source: @demimoore/instagram Moore shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

"Demi has benefited from the upside of celebrity, but she’s also experienced the ugly downside of fame," the source continued, noting the actress is "enjoying an amazing Hollywood comeback. She went from the highest of highs to hitting rock bottom, and now she’s back on top." The insider noted that Moore has "done a lot of work on herself," which has been evident via her boost in confidence and contagious happiness.

Though the Ghost lead said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that she never "officially left" showbiz, she admitted, "I understand the sentiment and appreciate it because there hasn’t been a project or a role that has come along that has been this dynamic for me to really dive into and sink my teeth into."

Source: mega The movie star is currently single.

"I went through a period of even questioning whether this is what I should still be doing," Moore confessed. "In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see: ‘Was this where I should be putting my energy?’ When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows."

When it comes to the idea of stepping back into the dating scene — something she reportedly hasn't done since splitting from chef Daniel Humm in late 2022— the source said, "She’s ready for anything, just bring it on."