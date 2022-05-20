Emma Heming Declares She Won't Take The 'Precious' Time She Has Left With Bruce Willis 'For Granted'

In March, Bruce Willis' loved ones released a joint statement to announce the movie star, 67, would be stepping away from acting due to his struggle with aphasia, which has impacted his "cognitive abilities."

Though his wife, Emma Heming, 43, has been trying to stay positive in the wake of his diagnosis, she admitted that life has become quite stressful as she looks after her husband and their two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.