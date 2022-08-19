OK Magazine
From Fun In The Sun To Mirror Selfies — Here Are Demi Moore's Hottest Bathing Suit Thirst Traps: Photos

By:

Aug. 19 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Despite the years that go by, Demi Moore always keeps it fit and fabulous! The A Few Good Men actress knows how to set hearts racing, as evidenced by her sultry swimsuit-clad Instagram posts.

From taking a dip at home in the pool to going all over the world on a luxurious yacht, Moore loves to flaunt her toned physique while under the sun. This year, as the brunette beauty continues to embrace the summer, she'a also enjoyed a new romance with Swiss chef Daniel Humm.

INSIDE DEMI MOORE & BRUCE WILLIS' 'UNBREAKABLE' BOND DESPITE ACTOR'S MARRIAGE TO SECOND WIFE

Moore and the restaurant owner were first linked back in March after being spotted together during Paris Fashion Week. An insider exclusively spilled to OK! that the Striptease star “has only been dating him for a few months, but she already thinks they could have a long-term future together.”

However, Moore's daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, in addition to her close inner circle, fear Humm may break her heart. "They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten," the source dished.

“Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," the insider continued, adding that Moore “clearly has a weakness for younger, edgier guys.”

SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSIS

Scroll through the gallery to see Demi Moore's hottest bathing suit thirst traps.

Moore had a smile plastered on her face as she stunned in a hot pink two piece while out on the open seas.

The mother-of-three appeared serene as she took a dip in the pool while clad in a white one piece suit.

The star has been making fans go wild with her mirror bikini selfies for years — even in the early days of social media!

The G.I. Jane actress let her long tresses down as she rocked a black bikini to soak up the sun.

The actress appeared to be having the time of her life as she jumped for joy while out on a yacht.

