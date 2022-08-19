From Fun In The Sun To Mirror Selfies — Here Are Demi Moore's Hottest Bathing Suit Thirst Traps: Photos

Moore and the restaurant owner were first linked back in March after being spotted together during Paris Fashion Week. An insider exclusively spilled to OK! that the Striptease star “has only been dating him for a few months, but she already thinks they could have a long-term future together.”

However, Moore's daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, in addition to her close inner circle, fear Humm may break her heart. "They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten," the source dished.