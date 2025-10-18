Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Grins After Walking Free on $200K Bond — Details Behind His Arrest for Spousal Abuse

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers was seen flashing a wide smile on Friday, October 17, after posting bond following his arrest for spousal abuse The former husband of actress Denise Richards exuded an air of nonchalance as he posed alongside a California bondswoman, seemingly unbothered by the serious accusations swirling above him. Dressed in a light blue button-down shirt tucked into dark jeans, complemented by a black suit jacket, Phypers emerged from the Los Angeles courthouse looking as if he had just completed a casual outing rather than facing troubling allegations. According to observers, he made his way out of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station after fulfilling his $200,000 bond – a hefty price tag for freedom amid an ongoing legal battle.

Source: mega The pair split in July.

Eyewitnesses recounted a dramatic scene earlier in the day, noting that Phypers had launched into a heated argument with sheriff's deputies upon returning to the courtroom. Witnesses told Fox News that he was heard shouting and gesticulating animatedly while riding an escalator. His volatile demeanor raised eyebrows, painting a stark contrast to his later carefree appearance.

Source: mega Denise Richards claimed her ex hurt her.

Richards, who has captivated audiences in roles ranging from Wild Things to her current stint on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers in July. This came after she alleged he inflicted severe physical harm during their tumultuous relationship. “He once gave me a black eye,” Richards reported in court, positioning her claims within a pattern of alleged abuse that she asserted spanned their time together.

Source: mega Aaron Phypers claimed Denise Richards uses drugs.

Adding to the unraveling drama, a source close to Phypers alleged that Richards was attempting to deflect attention from her own struggles with alcohol. “This is consistent with the ongoing untruthfulness of Denise Richards, who is trying to hide her alcohol problem,” the insider claimed, further asserting that the infamous black eye incident was the result of Richards’ own drunken misstep. “That photo was taken in winter 2022, and the fact is she was drunk at the time and fell coming up the steps to Aaron’s clinic,” the source told Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Richards has not backed down. During a recent restraining order hearing, the actress bravely testified regarding multiple frightening incidents of violence. “He gave me at least three concussions during our relationship,” she claimed, recounting a particularly harrowing episode that occurred in January 2022, which resulted in significant physical harm that forced her to seek medical attention.

Source: mega Denise Richards showed off her bruises.