Denise Richards Is 'Incredibly Happy' With Her Facelift, Reveals Surgeon: 'I Look Like Myself Again'

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Denise Richards is feeling like herself again. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the results of her recent facelift, with her surgeon sharing just how much the transformation means to her. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, who performed the procedure, opened up about Richards’ reaction while breaking down the details of her surgery.

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Source: @insideedition/Instagram Denise Richards is 'happy' with her facelift, according to her surgeon.

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According to Talei, Richards is “incredibly happy,” even telling him, “I look like myself again.” He explained that the change wasn’t just physical — it was emotional, too. “She [Richards] felt like her face just didn’t look like her anymore. She’s got the energy of a 12-year-old - she felt like her look didn’t match the way she feels anymore,” he told Inside Edition.

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Talei then detailed exactly what he did during the procedure. “A face and neck lift, a temporal brow restoration, where I actually reset the upper third of the face, which comes down, back into its place. Recontoured the eyes. I did a cupid corner lift, where we put an incision on the side of the mouth to help neutralize it, and make the side of the mouth look s---- and younger again,” he explained.

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Source: @insideedition/Instagram Dr. Ben Talei said the reality star 'feels like herself' again.

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The interview comes shortly after Richards herself got candid about going under the knife. In a Friday, March 20, interview, she revealed that she had the facelift back in June 2025. "I’m so grateful to Dr. Ben, I really am, because as we age, it doesn't happen overnight, you know?" the 55-year-old star gushed. "But when you get a facelift, once you heal, it's like night and day. You see a dramatic difference,” she added. “It's given me… Especially with what I'm going through in life, you know? I wasn't going through a divorce when I got it, although there were obviously some major problems in my marriage. But it's just given me a new lease on life. It's given me confidence.”

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Source: MEGA The 'Denise Richards & Her Wild Things' alum had the procedure in June 2025.

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While Richards previously had a chest augmentation at 19 and later a revision, this marks the first time she’s had work done on her face. “I wanted to put things back up, where they were before,” she explained. “I was terrified. Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like — a facelift is not something that I could hide.”

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Eight months after the procedure, she said the results still surprise her. “It is night and day. It's shocking, actually,” she expressed.

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Source: MEGA The results boosted the mom-of-three's confidence.

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Interestingly, Richards revealed that other celebrities have quietly opened up to her about their own experiences after she shared hers — though she’s keeping their identities under wraps. “It’s not just serums and working out and lasers,” Richards said of maintaining a youthful look.