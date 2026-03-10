or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > sami sheen
OK LogoNEWS

OnlyFans Star Sami Sheen Admits All She Wants for Her 22nd Birthday Is a BBL Amid Plastic Surgery Makeover

image of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen's only wish for her 22nd birthday is to get a BBL to add to her other cosmetic procedures.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

If Sami Sheen could have one wish for her birthday, it would be a big fat BBL.

The OnlyFans creator, who turned 22 on March 9, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal what she really wanted for her big day.

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen Turned 22 on March 9

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is still praying for her BBL.

Alongside a photo of herself about to blow out the candle on her birthday ice cream sundae, the blonde babe, the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, clasped her hands in prayer and closed her eyes.

"Still wishing for a BBL. Cheers to 22," she cheekily wrote on the snapshot.

The social media influencer has undergone several cosmetic procedures in recent years, such as having a rhinoplasty, veneers, lip injections and a b----- augmentation.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

The OnlyFans creator has many tattoos on her body.

Sami also has a plethora of tattoos, telling her followers last month about possibly changing up her ink.

"I realized it's not realistic for me to remove every single tattoo on my body, because that's gonna take two f------ years, and it's gonna be painful, and I'm gonna have scars, and I'm not gonna be able to go in the sun," she said in a candid TikTok at the time.

"It's just not gonna look good, and I don't wanna deal with that," she went on.

MORE ON:
sami sheen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen Is Inked Up!

image of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is thinking about removing her ink.

The nepo baby added that she wants to get "really, really, really good tattoos" drawn around the old ones she doesn't favor.

"I know summer is coming up and I'm gonna be in a bikini all the time, and I hate showing my arms," she said. "I'm always in a baggy T-shirt that covers my tattoos or in a long sleeve. I just want to be fully confident, and my tattoos are my biggest insecurity.

image of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen revealed her tattoos make feel insecure.

"I just want to be really confident for the summer and for Coachella and just everything where I want to show off my arms," she sighed. "I'm always hiding my arms, and I hate it so much."

Sami's tattoos include intricate designs such as a butterfly, a rainbow, a cross, a cupid with a bow and arrow, as well as a cow's head.

In November 2025, she revealed that she wanted to erase some of her tattoos. "I love these so much, but they're in such an obvious place. I don't know how smart it is to have tattoos on my arm. But I don't know. I'm going back and forth on if I should remove these or not," she said on social media. "I got all of them before any part of my brain was developed."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.