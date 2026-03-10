OnlyFans Star Sami Sheen Admits All She Wants for Her 22nd Birthday Is a BBL Amid Plastic Surgery Makeover

Article continues below advertisement

If Sami Sheen could have one wish for her birthday, it would be a big fat BBL. The OnlyFans creator, who turned 22 on March 9, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal what she really wanted for her big day.

Sami Sheen Turned 22 on March 9

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen is still praying for her BBL.

Alongside a photo of herself about to blow out the candle on her birthday ice cream sundae, the blonde babe, the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, clasped her hands in prayer and closed her eyes. "Still wishing for a BBL. Cheers to 22," she cheekily wrote on the snapshot. The social media influencer has undergone several cosmetic procedures in recent years, such as having a rhinoplasty, veneers, lip injections and a b----- augmentation.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The OnlyFans creator has many tattoos on her body.

Sami also has a plethora of tattoos, telling her followers last month about possibly changing up her ink. "I realized it's not realistic for me to remove every single tattoo on my body, because that's gonna take two f------ years, and it's gonna be painful, and I'm gonna have scars, and I'm not gonna be able to go in the sun," she said in a candid TikTok at the time. "It's just not gonna look good, and I don't wanna deal with that," she went on.

Sami Sheen Is Inked Up!

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen is thinking about removing her ink.

The nepo baby added that she wants to get "really, really, really good tattoos" drawn around the old ones she doesn't favor. "I know summer is coming up and I'm gonna be in a bikini all the time, and I hate showing my arms," she said. "I'm always in a baggy T-shirt that covers my tattoos or in a long sleeve. I just want to be fully confident, and my tattoos are my biggest insecurity.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen revealed her tattoos make feel insecure.