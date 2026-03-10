OnlyFans Star Sami Sheen Admits All She Wants for Her 22nd Birthday Is a BBL Amid Plastic Surgery Makeover
March 10 2026, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
If Sami Sheen could have one wish for her birthday, it would be a big fat BBL.
The OnlyFans creator, who turned 22 on March 9, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal what she really wanted for her big day.
Sami Sheen Turned 22 on March 9
Alongside a photo of herself about to blow out the candle on her birthday ice cream sundae, the blonde babe, the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, clasped her hands in prayer and closed her eyes.
"Still wishing for a BBL. Cheers to 22," she cheekily wrote on the snapshot.
The social media influencer has undergone several cosmetic procedures in recent years, such as having a rhinoplasty, veneers, lip injections and a b----- augmentation.
Sami also has a plethora of tattoos, telling her followers last month about possibly changing up her ink.
"I realized it's not realistic for me to remove every single tattoo on my body, because that's gonna take two f------ years, and it's gonna be painful, and I'm gonna have scars, and I'm not gonna be able to go in the sun," she said in a candid TikTok at the time.
"It's just not gonna look good, and I don't wanna deal with that," she went on.
Sami Sheen Is Inked Up!
The nepo baby added that she wants to get "really, really, really good tattoos" drawn around the old ones she doesn't favor.
"I know summer is coming up and I'm gonna be in a bikini all the time, and I hate showing my arms," she said. "I'm always in a baggy T-shirt that covers my tattoos or in a long sleeve. I just want to be fully confident, and my tattoos are my biggest insecurity.
"I just want to be really confident for the summer and for Coachella and just everything where I want to show off my arms," she sighed. "I'm always hiding my arms, and I hate it so much."
Sami's tattoos include intricate designs such as a butterfly, a rainbow, a cross, a cupid with a bow and arrow, as well as a cow's head.
In November 2025, she revealed that she wanted to erase some of her tattoos. "I love these so much, but they're in such an obvious place. I don't know how smart it is to have tattoos on my arm. But I don't know. I'm going back and forth on if I should remove these or not," she said on social media. "I got all of them before any part of my brain was developed."