Denise Richards Lied to Daughters About Their Dad Charlie Sheen's Scandals: 'Some of the Things Were So Outrageously Bad'
Denise Richards did whatever she could to ensure her and ex-husband Charlie Sheen's two daughters would be in the dark about his string of scandals and addiction strugglea until they were older.
On the Monday, April 7, episode of the “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” podcast, the Bravo star recalled how she would hide the truth from Lola, 19, and Sami Sheen, 21, as they grew up.
"If I was at a school performance, and he was supposed to show up, and I get a call, ‘Something happened sideways, hospital, whatever,’ I’m not going to tell the kids the truth," Denise, 54, spilled. "I lied, and I said, 'Dad had to work.'"
"Some of the things were so outrageously bad where I’m like, 'I can’t say that.' So I did lie, and I sugar-coated, and I protected him," the reality star confessed.
While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star thought she was doing what was best for their kids, she admitted that as they've gotten older, they "discovered" things about the Emmy winner, 55, on their own.
Shared Denise: "And they were at first getting upset with me, like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me this?’”
Denise — who adopted daughter Eloise, 13, before marrying Aaron Phypers, 52, in 2018 — recalled one instance in 2009 where she had Lola and Sami wish Charlie a 'Merry Christmas' through the phone while he was in jail.
“I didn’t say, 'Your dad just got f------ arrested, and he’s in jail so come say 'Merry Christmas' right now.' They’re like, 'We’ll talk to Dad later.' I go, ‘I think Dad’s gonna be a little busy later,’" the model remembered.
Denise has been sharing more details about her marriage to Charlie ever since the March premiere of her new reality show, Denise Richard & Her Wilds Things.
Sami has also touched on her relationship with the Two and a Half Men alum on the series.
"Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past five months," she admitted on a recent episode. "It goes in very big chunks with him. I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay.”
The mom-of-three said she understands why Sami isn't exactly eager to repair their relationship.
"It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola, either — with any of his kids," Denise noted. "So I hope that he does recognize that because he's missing out."
Charlie also shares twin boys with ex Brooke Mueller and has daughter Cassandra, whom he welcomed with ex Paula Profit.