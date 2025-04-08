or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards Lied to Daughters About Their Dad Charlie Sheen's Scandals: 'Some of the Things Were So Outrageously Bad'

Photo of Denise Richards with Sami Sheen and a picture of Charlie Sheen
Source: @samisheen/instagram;mega

Denise Richards admitted she felt the need to 'protect' ex-husband Charlie Sheen and their two daughters when his past scandals broke.

By:

April 8 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards did whatever she could to ensure her and ex-husband Charlie Sheen's two daughters would be in the dark about his string of scandals and addiction strugglea until they were older.

On the Monday, April 7, episode of the “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” podcast, the Bravo star recalled how she would hide the truth from Lola, 19, and Sami Sheen, 21, as they grew up.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards lied daughters dad charlie sheen scandals
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Denise Richards said she 'sheltered' her and Charlie Sheen's two daughters from his scandals over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

"If I was at a school performance, and he was supposed to show up, and I get a call, ‘Something happened sideways, hospital, whatever,’ I’m not going to tell the kids the truth," Denise, 54, spilled. "I lied, and I said, 'Dad had to work.'"

"Some of the things were so outrageously bad where I’m like, 'I can’t say that.' So I did lie, and I sugar-coated, and I protected him," the reality star confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards lied daughters dad charlie sheen scandals
Source: mega

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star thought she was doing what was best for their kids, she admitted that as they've gotten older, they "discovered" things about the Emmy winner, 55, on their own.

Shared Denise: "And they were at first getting upset with me, like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me this?’”

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Denise — who adopted daughter Eloise, 13, before marrying Aaron Phypers, 52, in 2018 — recalled one instance in 2009 where she had Lola and Sami wish Charlie a 'Merry Christmas' through the phone while he was in jail.

“I didn’t say, 'Your dad just got f------ arrested, and he’s in jail so come say 'Merry Christmas' right now.' They’re like, 'We’ll talk to Dad later.' I go, ‘I think Dad’s gonna be a little busy later,’" the model remembered.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards lied daughters dad charlie sheen scandals
Source: mega

The mom-of-three felt she needed to 'protect' the actor amid his addiction struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise has been sharing more details about her marriage to Charlie ever since the March premiere of her new reality show, Denise Richard & Her Wilds Things.

Sami has also touched on her relationship with the Two and a Half Men alum on the series.

"Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past five months," she admitted on a recent episode. "It goes in very big chunks with him. I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay.”

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards lied daughters dad charlie sheen scandals
Source: mega;@samisheen/instagram

Sami Sheen admitted she doesn't currently have a good relationship with her dad.

The mom-of-three said she understands why Sami isn't exactly eager to repair their relationship.

"It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola, either — with any of his kids," Denise noted. "So I hope that he does recognize that because he's missing out."

Charlie also shares twin boys with ex Brooke Mueller and has daughter Cassandra, whom he welcomed with ex Paula Profit.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.