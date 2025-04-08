Denise Richards Lied to Daughters About Their Dad Charlie Sheen's Scandals: 'Some of the Things Were So Outrageously Bad'

Denise Richards did whatever she could to ensure her and ex-husband Charlie Sheen's two daughters would be in the dark about his string of scandals and addiction strugglea until they were older.

On the Monday, April 7, episode of the “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” podcast, the Bravo star recalled how she would hide the truth from Lola, 19, and Sami Sheen, 21, as they grew up.