Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Reveals She Hasn't Spoken to Dad Charlie Sheen in 5 Months: 'He's Missing Out'
Sami Sheen’s relationship with her dad, Charlie Sheen, seems to be on the rocks again.
During the April 1 episode of her mom Denise Richards’ reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the 21-year-old revealed she and her father haven’t communicated in nearly half a year.
“Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past five months,”she admitted in a confessional. “It goes in very big chunks with him. I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay.”
Denise, who also shares 19-year-old daughter Lola Sheen with the Two and a Half Men alum, backed up Sami’s feelings.
“The girls have been through a lot with their dad,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, adding that their relationship with Charlie has always been “up and down.”
“I understand why Sami feels the way she does,” Denise continued. “It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola, either — with any of his kids. So I hope that he does recognize that because he's missing out.”
Richards also has daughter Eloise, while Charlie, 59, also shares twin sons Bob and Max, 16, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.
Sami didn’t hold back, adding, “He really is missing out.”
During the episode, Charlie had a family lunch with Lola and Denise, but Sami was noticeably absent.
The mom-of-three later explained that the OnlyFans model turned down the invite.
“I would rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with my father,” Sami bluntly said to the cameras.
While eating, Lola joked that Sami got her “dark humor” from their dad, which made him laugh.
“Hopefully,” the Bookie star responded. “How is she? Is she good?”
Lola, however, kept things lighthearted, answering, “I don’t know. She got a spray tan the other day.”
Unlike her sister, Lola has found common ground with their dad.
“My relationship with my dad has definitely improved,” she revealed. “We started getting pedicures together like every two to three weeks, and that’s like our favorite thing to do together.”
Denise, who had a famously messy divorce from Charlie nearly two decades ago, also revealed how she made peace with him despite their past battles over finances and custody.
“Right after I got pregnant with Lola, it started to turn fast,” she reflected. “One day he went to work — there was an awful evening the night before — and I packed my s---, packed Sami’s stuff, called my housekeeper to come and we went to the Beverly Hills Hotel, and I filed for divorce in between dropping them off and a table reading for a show.”
“What I will say about you and I going through the difficulty we did with our divorce, you knew I always had your back at the end of the day,” she told him.
Charlie, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, was happy to hear his ex praise him.
“I appreciate that,” he said. “If you didn’t, then we wouldn’t be able to have moments like this.”