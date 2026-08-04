Denise Richards Details the ‘Roughest’ Part of Facelift Recovery After Undergoing Multiple Procedures

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Denise Richards admitted one part of her recovery after multiple facial procedures was especially difficult. "That is no freaking joke with the pain," she emphasized to Bunnie Xo during an August 3 episode of "Dumb Blonde," calling her first night post-operation "the roughest."

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Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her Facial Procedures

Source: MEGA Denise Richards said the 'roughest' part of facelift was the first night post operation.

Richards got a full facelift at the end of June 2025. Originally, she "had been thinking about doing just my neck." But then, "a friend of mine—she’s very well-known, and she’s not public about hers—and she said to me, 'You have to do the whole thing.'" Talking about it, she said, "I was like, 'I don’t want to do the whole thing.' I was scared." However, after research, she decided to touch up "the neck, the lower face, the upper [face]," as well as getting a brow lift and her "upper lids" done.

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Source: MEGA Denise Richards opened up about procedures done on her neck, lower face, upper face, eyebrows, and upper lids.

Explaining why she chose to go for so many treatments, Richards stated, "[It's] like you remodel a house and do one room and the room looks great, but it doesn’t match the rest of the house." So, she told her doctor, Dr. Ben Talei, "'You’re the artist.’ His work was impeccable. I saw so many before-and-afters, and I just said, 'Do what you want to do.'" The Bond Girl also got candid about how she had "never done anything" besides "a little botox" and "some fillers" before this major surgery. But she also noted that those only made her feel less confident about her image.

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Despite the Pain, Denise Richards is Happy With Her Facial Procedures

Source: MEGA Denise Richards said she is ultimately happy with her choice to get treatments done on her face despite the pain she had to encounter.

Unaware of how painful the recovery from the plastic surgeries would be, especially the incisions left behind on her scalp from the brow lift, Richards shared that she still feels numbness under her chin. The reality star also admitted that she is happy with the choice, as she has learned that success in Hollywood can also highlight perceived flaws. "I always thought I wouldn't get a facelift, and I'm one that says, 'Never say never,'" Richards said about the mindset she previously held. "I was like, 'Oh, I'm never getting [one] because I didn't want to not look like myself.'"

Source: MEGA Denise Richards said that she has learned that success in Hollywood can also highlight perceived flaws.