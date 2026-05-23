Celebrity Facelift Transformations in Before and After Photos: From Kris Jenner to Denise Richards and More

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Bunnie Xo

Source: MEGA; @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo confirmed she would undergo plastic surgery in a March episode of her show.

Bunnie Xo joined the growing list of celebrities embracing facelifts to ward off signs of aging. In an Instagram Reel on March 16, the "Dumb Blonde Podcast" host unveiled a before and after look of her facelift procedure. She previously revealed she decided to do a facelift because of an old filler. "I had stopped getting filler over 3 years ago in my face (I did have some in my lips tho), had it dissolved multiple times in my cheeks & it still was in my face," she explained. "It would be itchy, it would cause swelling in my cheeks & it continued to migrate to other places. Please take it from me, filler doesn't dissolve in your body like we are told. So, in doing the lift we were able to take out a ton of it thankfully to Dr. [Daniel J.] Gould's skilled hands!"

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Courtney Love

Source: MEGA Courtney Love had a nose job in her 20s.

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Denise Richards

Source: MEGA Denise Richards is reportedly 'incredibly happy' after the procedure.

In June 2025, Denise Richards had a face and neck lift done by Dr. Ben Talei. In an interview with Inside Edition, the cosmetic surgeon said The Bold and the Beautiful actress "felt like her face just didn't look like her anymore." "A face and neck lift, a temporal brow restoration, where I actually reset the upper third of the face, which comes down, back into its place," he added. "Recontoured the eyes. I did a cupid corner lift, where we put an incision on the side of the mouth to help neutralize it, and make the side of the mouth look s---- and younger again." While Richards was initially "terrified" before undergoing the operation, The World Is Not Enough star said the facelift helped her regain her confidence. "I'm so grateful to Dr. Ben, I really am, because as we age, it doesn't happen overnight, you know? But when you get a facelift, once you heal, it's like night and day. You see a dramatic difference," she said. "It's given me… Especially with what I'm going through in life, you know? I wasn't going through a divorce when I got it, although there were obviously some major problems in my marriage. But it's just given me a new lease on life. It's given me confidence." Richards, who split from husband Aaron Phypers in July 2025, continued, "And people have asked me, if I wasn't an actress, would I have still had it? And I would have. I would. Because if I'm able to feel good, and if it gives me confidence, I'm grateful that I did it. It's changed my life in such a good way. I had no idea. I wish I did it earlier, but I'm grateful I did it when I did."

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Jane Fonda

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda has admitted to having plastic surgery.

Jane Fonda has been candid about undergoing cosmetic procedures in the past, including a facelift she reportedly regretted. "We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that, and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had (one)," she told Vogue. "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, 'Okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it.' A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."

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Janice Dickinson

Source: MEGA Janice Dickinson was 32 when she got her first plastic surgery.

In an episode of Botched, Janice Dickinson shared she was "no stranger to plastic surgery." "I've had a facelift, a brow lift, tummy tuck, and fillers," she admitted.

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Kathy Griffin

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin has had three facelifts.

Kathy Griffin has undergone not one, not two, but three facelifts over the years. "The reason I'm telling you, is when I got my first facelift in 1998... believe it or not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it," she told her fans during a live social media chat in 2025. "And I thought it was weird that so many people were lying about having face work done or just skirting the issue." The actress shared further details about the third facelift in a November 2025 episode of the "Good Guys" podcast. "It was not cheap," she said of the procedure's cost. "You ready? 218,000 [dollars]."Do you know how many d--- jokes I have to tell for $218,000? I have to do at least two shows."

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Kris Jenner

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner reportedly wanted the facelift to 'age gracefully.'

More than a decade after getting her first facelift in 2011, Kris Jenner underwent a second procedure done by Dr. Steven Levine around her 70th birthday. She debuted a younger-looking, firmer face in the photos from Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party in May 2025. "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she told Vogue Arabia. "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version."

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McKenzie Westmore

Source: MEGA McKenzie Westmore's doctor said her post-op appearance 'looks very natural.'

With the help of Dr. Paul Nassif, McKenzie Westmore achieved a more refreshed, youthful appearance. "I feel healthier," she told People after undergoing a deep-plane facelift. "I feel vibrant, I feel like I have a new lease on life. My parents made a comment — they're like, 'We have our daughter back.' My 16-year-old said, 'Mom, I got to be honest, you were looking a little manly there. You were looking a little masculine. You look feminine again.'"

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Sharon Osbourne

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne's last facelift was reportedly the 'worst thing' she has done.

After undergoing facelifts in 1987 and 2002, Sharon Osbourne opted for a third procedure, which she later said left her with disappointing results. "That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops," she told The Times. "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

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Sia

Source: MEGA Sia spoke highly of her surgeon during an awards ceremony.