'Dysfunctional' Denise Richards and Daughter Sami Slammed for Their OnlyFans Accounts by Conservative Commentator: 'She's Being Overshadowed'
Conservative commentator Brett Cooper slammed Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen over their OnlyFans accounts.
“The Richards/Sheen family may just be the most dysfunctional, out-of-touch OnlyFans family in the world,” Cooper said. “And, yes, I said OnlyFans family!”
On a recent episode of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Sheen talked about her career on OnlyFans — which she uses to pay her rent — and stated her options were working in a candy store or doing OnlyFans.
“There wasn’t another option?” Cooped asked on her “The Brett Cooper Show” podcast. “You are a nepo baby… In what world is it candy store or OnlyFans? Other than that her name is perfect for a p--- star–Sami Sheen–there is no reason she should be on OnlyFans.”
Cooper also addressed Richards being on OnlyFans, noting it “feels like a weird Hollywood mom trying to tap into the fame she once had that her daughter now has.” “She’s being overshadowed by her 18-year-old daughter,” Cooper added.
The conventional podcaster also criticized Richards for supporting her daughter’s foray into OnlyFans, stating, “Imagine being your parent and hearing your daughter say, ‘Selling my a-- online… I’m getting to do all the things I wanted to do! This should be appalling.”
On the March 4 episode of their reality show, Sheen opened up to her mother regarding OnlyFans and how it hasn’t always been easy.
"It's just like really hard, like, reading all the messages," she shared. "And like...I don't know. It's a lot."
"I was upset for you," Richards stated, addressing the backlash Sheen got when she joined the controversial platform. "I know what it's like starting in this business and having people say certain things. And so I wanted to join [too]. I just felt like I had to have your back."
Sheen previously stated she would stop her work on OnlyFans once she has another job she “really” likes, such as modeling. On their show, she noted how modeling agencies don’t like that she’s on OnlyFans, viewing it as a negative thing. Richards addressed the double standard, as she’s celebrated for being on the platform while her daughter gets criticized.
Richards has claimed OnlyFans has been lucrative for her, with reports suggesting she makes $2 million per month on the platform. Her daughter also does quite well, reportedly making $80K a month.