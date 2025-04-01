'Dysfunctional' Denise Richards and Daughter Sami Slammed for Their OnlyFans Accounts by Conservative Commentator: 'She's Being Overshadowed'

Brett Cooper claimed there is 'no reason' Sami Sheen should be on OnlyFans.

“The Richards/Sheen family may just be the most dysfunctional, out-of-touch OnlyFans family in the world,” Cooper said. “And, yes, I said OnlyFans family!”

On a recent episode of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Sheen talked about her career on OnlyFans — which she uses to pay her rent — and stated her options were working in a candy store or doing OnlyFans.

“There wasn’t another option?” Cooped asked on her “The Brett Cooper Show” podcast. “You are a nepo baby… In what world is it candy store or OnlyFans? Other than that her name is perfect for a p--- star–Sami Sheen–there is no reason she should be on OnlyFans.”