Sami Sheen Admits Modeling Agencies Won't Hire Her Because She Does OnlyFans: 'It's So Frustrating'
Denise Richards and daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans ventures have had very different impacts on their career goals.
On the Tuesday, March 25, episode of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Sheen revealed that being active on the racy website has prevented her from succeeding in modeling.
"I really want to get headshots done to transition into modeling," the 21-year-old spilled. "I've met with a couple agencies and they don't like that I do OnlyFans and it's so frustrating because it's like, 'That's how I pay my rent. If you take me seriously, I won't have to do that anymore.'"
On the other hand, Richards, 54, revealed she's been getting "more offers" since joining OnlyFans.
"I think it's a double standard," the actress noted.
"My daughter, modeling agencies won't sign her because she is on OnlyFans. That's the shame of it," she explained. "Why judge based on them trying to make a living while they're trying to pursue their career?"
Despite hitting a bump in the road, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed she's "really proud" of her daughter.
"I wish I had her f------ balls when I was her age," noted the mother-of-three, who shares Sami and Lola, 19, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and co-parents daughter Eloise, 13, with husband Aaron Phypers, 52, whom she adopted before they married.
Sami pointed out, "I think my upbringing was a lot harder than yours was because of who my f------ family is. You guys are crazy ... in a good way."
Sami also discussed following in her mom's footsteps, confessing she doesn't have Denise's acting chops.
"I can see myself in a music video. I can't act though, and I didn't realize you had to do that for a music video. If they want me to just stand there and be pretty, I can do that," she spilled. "But it doesn't go much farther than that. I'm a horrible actress, I'm a horrible singer, I'm a horrible dancer and I'm not a triple threat."
As OK! reported, Denise joined OnlyFans just several days after Sami to show support for her eldest child, who was receiving rude remarks on her photos.
At first, Charlie expressed his disapproval for Sami joining the risqué platform, but he eventually changed his tune.
"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad,’" the Emmy winner admitted in an interview.
"She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," said the Two and a Half Men star, 59. "I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."