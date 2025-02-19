Denise Richards 'Didn't Understand What OnlyFans Was' When Daughter Sami Sheen Launched Her Account
Denise Richards didn't know much about OnlyFans shortly before launching her own "lucrative" account.
In an interview published on Wednesday, February 19, Denise and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami, 20, revealed she started creating her own content for the website because she wanted to get her own apartment.
"I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it," Sami shared. "So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum chimed in, "At first, I didn’t understand what OnlyFans was. When I saw that she was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business."
Denise later started her own account — one she admitted has became "quite lucrative."
While Sami confessed she wished her mother would have "waited a bit" since the reality star made her own page "right after" her daughter did, the 20-year-old said it doesn't bother her that they both make content for the popular website.
Their joint interview comes ahead of the premiere of their new reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which is set to debut on Bravo on Tuesday, March 4.
"It's another crazy chapter. I swear, it's never calm, ever," Denise gushed. "We’re just trying to be ourselves, because that’s how I’ve always approached reality for better or worse."
Sami quipped she "always said" they should have a reality show about their bustling family.
"Anything that went wrong or happened in our family, I would say, ‘Where are the cameras? We need to be filming this,'" she joked.
As OK! previously reported, the series will follow Denise, her daughters — she also shares Lola Sheen, 19, with the Two and a Half Men actor, and adopted daughter Eloise Richards, 13 — and her husband, Aaron Phypers as they live their lives as a family in the spotlight.
"I'm trying to just balance everything," Denise said in the trailer. "I'm an actress, wife, the Hollywood thing and I'm a mom. Being a parent in the public eye and in Hollywood is really hard, especially when your mom and dad are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen."
"I'm trying to just keep the family together and these girls make it so f------ hard," Denise added. "People think it gets so much easier when they're older. It gets harder. There's no d--- a-- handbook for it either, that's for sure."
