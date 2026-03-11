Dennis Quaid Finds Divine Love: The Faith That Transformed His Marriage

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis Quaid's romance with Laura Savoie wasn't about seeking love. Yet, insiders reveal that faith played a pivotal role in uniting the couple. The 71-year-old actor has shared that God is an integral part of their marriage, a revelation that surprised him. “God is in our relationship. That [had] never even occurred to me before,” Quaid disclosed to Us Weekly. He emphasized the importance of having God as a "third entity" in their union, a concept he admits is new for him.

Shared Faith Strengthens Dennis Quaid’s Relationship

Source: MEGA The couple met during a chance encounter in Las Vegas.

The Parent Trap star found his soulmate in Savoie, 32, during a chance encounter in Las Vegas. The couple got engaged in October 2019 and married a year later. Quaid, who has experienced three previous marriages, noted that their shared faith is vital for a healthy relationship. “Otherwise you would wind up making the other person,” Quaid explained. “You look to the other person to solve your problems, and we’re not equipped to do that.” He stressed the importance of seeking divine guidance to navigate the complexities of love. In a recent interview, Quaid described his life with Savoie as “paradise.” He stated, “My life is paradise. Every day is paradise with her.” This declaration has fans buzzing about the couple's seemingly perfect romance.

Faith Influences Dennis Quaid’s Film Career

Source: MEGA Dennis Quaid credited shared faith for guiding his relationship and film career.

While Quaid’s discovery of God’s role in his marriage is recent, his faith has long influenced his career. He ventured into faith-based projects with the 2011 film Soul Surfer and took on a complex role in 2018’s I Can Only Imagine, portraying a troubled father. Quaid admitted that playing such a character was uncomfortable for him as a father himself. “The way [Bart’s] father was, no matter the era, [was] very abusive, almost criminal,” he mentioned. “And people who are like that, they were abused themselves as kids as well.” The film tells the story of Bart Millard, who formed the Christian band MercyMe inspired by his tumultuous relationship with his father. Their dynamic shifted dramatically after a terminal cancer diagnosis, leading to a path of forgiveness before Arthur's passing.

Redemption Story Continues in 'I Can Only Imagine 2'

Source: MEGA Dennis Quaid praised director Andrew Erwin for his vision.

Dennis reprises his role in the sequel, I Can Only Imagine 2, which hit theaters on February 20. He expressed his desire to “finish the story out the right way,” indicating that the film serves as a continuation rather than a mere sequel. It will showcase Bart and Arthur's happier moments and reveal Arthur’s journey toward redemption. “The part of Arthur was very dear to me, and maybe the No. 1 movie that people come up to me in airports and whisper that they really love,” Dennis shared. He praised director Andrew Erwin for his vision. Dennis feels a protective bond with Arthur, who he believes genuinely sought to mend his relationship with Bart. “Rarely do I find that people can actually really fundamentally change,” he noted, attributing such transformation to divine intervention.

Source: MEGA Dennis Quaid returned for 'I Can Only Imagine 2' to continue the redemption story.