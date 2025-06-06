Lisa Ann Walter Is 'Open to' 'Parent Trap' Remake — If Nancy Meyers Has 'Something to Do With It': 'I Am There!'
If Nancy Meyers is interested in reviving The Parent Trap one day, Lisa Ann Walter, who played Chessy, is there!
"It's not up to me, but I would be open to it. It's really up to if Nancy wants to write something because I think she's the only one that can do it justice. I love it when a movie's a hit that they come back with it — and it's done right. If Nancy has something to do with it, I don't care what the story is. Even if Dennis [Quaid] didn't want to be in it but Lindsay [Lohan] did — and as long as Elaine Hendrix is in it — I am there!" the actress, 61, who has teamed up with CareCredit to spotlight important new research revealing that many pet parents underestimate the cost of caring for their furry companions over a lifetime, a powerful reminder of the importance of financial preparedness for pet health and wellness, exclusively tells OK!.
Walter and Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake in the 1998 film, are besties to this day.
"I've said this in the past but it would be fun if Lindsay had kids, whether they are kids or not, and then me and Martin [played by Simon Kunz] break up and she's trying to get u back together. I just want justice for Meredith, but she's taken a big fall. Maybe she's married to some old man for his money but lost it all, and then in the end, she and I wind up in cahoots," she shares.
Besties!
After the movie premiered in the '90s, Walter remained so close with many cast members.
"Elaine and I talk every day — or at least several times a week. I'll be going at the end of this month to do stand-up in Atlanta, and she lives there. They wanted to put me in a hotel, and I was like, 'Nope, I am staying with her when I go there.' We then go get a golf cart — because she lives in a community where they drive the golf cart around — and we just tool around like old southern ladies. We were supposed to go to the U.K. for a trip, but we have to reschedule," she reveals.
Additionally, Walter and Quaid "go back and forth" on social media, especially during the pandemic. "At the time, he lived not too far from me with his wife, Laura Savoie. I was making food for people and cooking a lot. I was like, 'Do you want me to bring you food?' At the time, his twins were around. I said, 'I'll drop you off some food.' I sent over a big pan of meatballs and sausage and Laura told me he ate it with the pan in front of him — in one sitting! I was like, 'Did he share it with you?' She was like, 'Not really.' I made him more and sent it to him the next week," she quips.
The Abbott Elementary star and Kunz also chat on Instagram.
Next Chapter
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Now, the mom-of-four is "so close" with her Abbott Elementary cast, which includes Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and more.
"We miss each other a lot. When we're off season and then we see each other, we don't want to hang out with anyone else!" she says.
Walter is thankful that her career is still going strong after all of these years. "I started out as the star of my own TV shows. I came from doing standup where I had no idea I'd be a famous actress or be in movies. I just wanted to be on stage and do standup. I never envisioned any of this," she recalls. "I remember my reps at the time were like, 'This is it.' But you can't predict any of that. Is the next job you're going to take something that hits or doesn't go anywhere? As an actress in this business, you have to be willing to do other jobs. Luckily, I produced and created unscripted series and I wrote a book that was a bestseller. I did all of these things that were great and creative and I got to continue to be an artist."
Walter wants others to believe in themselves no matter what. "You have to not quit because you don't know what's going to come. I talk about this with Sheryl and William Stanford Davis all the time. Quite frankly, I'd much rather it was this way. I am glad it's happening now and not earlier on," she adds. "I'm an incredibly optimistic person. You have to continue to believe."
In the meantime, when Walter isn't acting, she if focused on doing good and helping others, which is why she's teamed up with CareCredit to spotlight important new research revealing that many pet parents underestimate the cost of caring for their furry companions over a lifetime, a powerful reminder of the importance of financial preparedness for pet health and wellness.
"I have pets that I adore. My one dog, Steve, passed away a few years ago after a very expensive illness. I was in a position because I was on Abbott where I could do it, but it was my first month of work. If it had happened the month before, I wouldn't have been able to give him that care — or try to save his life. My dog now, Buster, has hip issues, and so I have to give him meds for that, but they can result in liver damage. He got diagnosed with melanoma, and I thought it was a tooth abscess. I brought him to the vet and they said it looks like cancer. I came back and they said there's a treatment for this because it's site specific," she recalls.
"It's a vaccine that prohibits it from metastasizing and they're doing research about it," she continues. "But it's expensive because it's not covered. Even if was covered, it's still expensive. Nobody wants to make the choice of, 'Do I pay my bills or can I afford to take care of this member of our family?' It's heartbreaking to me, so when they reached out from CareCredit about this program, I was like, 'I can't imagine having to make that decision right now.' I have in the past and went into deep debt. Pets are important to us. They're important members of the family. We don't want to replace these beloved friends, so the important thing we have to do is to have control over when they are going to be faced with these monumental decisions. Can they afford to be taken care of? To be able to take advantage of that even when you have insurance is not a terrible thing."