Lisa Ann Walter Is 'Open to' 'Parent Trap' Remake — If Nancy Meyers Has 'Something to Do With It': 'I Am There!'

Now, the mom-of-four is "so close" with her Abbott Elementary cast, which includes Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and more.

"We miss each other a lot. When we're off season and then we see each other, we don't want to hang out with anyone else!" she says.

Walter is thankful that her career is still going strong after all of these years. "I started out as the star of my own TV shows. I came from doing standup where I had no idea I'd be a famous actress or be in movies. I just wanted to be on stage and do standup. I never envisioned any of this," she recalls. "I remember my reps at the time were like, 'This is it.' But you can't predict any of that. Is the next job you're going to take something that hits or doesn't go anywhere? As an actress in this business, you have to be willing to do other jobs. Luckily, I produced and created unscripted series and I wrote a book that was a bestseller. I did all of these things that were great and creative and I got to continue to be an artist."

Walter wants others to believe in themselves no matter what. "You have to not quit because you don't know what's going to come. I talk about this with Sheryl and William Stanford Davis all the time. Quite frankly, I'd much rather it was this way. I am glad it's happening now and not earlier on," she adds. "I'm an incredibly optimistic person. You have to continue to believe."