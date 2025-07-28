Dennis Quaid, 71, Insists He Doesn't 'Notice' Age Gap With Fourth Wife Lauren Savoie, 32: 'I Really Don't Think About It'

Despite claiming he's never discussed their age gap before, he did so in 2019 when they first became engaged, admitting he "laughed" off the criticism.

"I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed," the Parent Trap star explained. "You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

"It really doesn't bother us," he noted of the drama. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry."