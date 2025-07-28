or
Dennis Quaid, 71, Insists He Doesn't 'Notice' Age Gap With Fourth Wife Lauren Savoie, 32: 'I Really Don't Think About It'

Photo of Dennis Quaid and Lauren Savoie
Source: mega

Dennis Quaid believes this is his final marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

While some of the public have scoffed at the nearly 40-year age gap between Dennis Quaid, 71, and his wife, Lauren Savoie, 32, it's never been an issue for the couple.

The actor raved over their perfect romance in a new interview five years after they tied the knot.

Dennis Quaid and Lauren Savoie's Age Gap

Image of Dennis Quaid said he doesn't 'notice' his and wife Lauren Savoie's nearly 40-year age gap.
Source: mega

Dennis Quaid said he doesn't 'notice' his and wife Lauren Savoie's nearly 40-year age gap.

"I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But…I really don't think about it. She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it," he insisted to a news outlet. "She's just, she's the light of my life. I wasn’t looking for it, and she came along, and it's God [that] put us together."

The Actor Gushes Over Their Life Together

Image of the actor says this is the 'closest relationship' he's ever had.
Source: mega

The actor says this is the 'closest relationship' he's ever had.

"My life is paradise. Every day is paradise with her. It really is," the movie star continued.

"It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody," Quaid said of his four marriages. "Every day is paradise. What can I tell you? I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers."

Dennis Quaid

Image of Quaid was married three times before tying the knot with Savoie.
Source: mega

The dad-of-three was married three times before tying the knot with Savoie.

Despite claiming he's never discussed their age gap before, he did so in 2019 when they first became engaged, admitting he "laughed" off the criticism.

"I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed," the Parent Trap star explained. "You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

"It really doesn't bother us," he noted of the drama. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry."

Dennis Quaid's Past Marriages

Image of Quaid and ex-wife Ryan shares son Jack, who's also an actor.
Source: mega

Quaid and ex-wife Meg Ryan share son Jack, who's also an actor.

Prior to hitting it off with Savoie, Quaid was married to P. J. Soles, 75, from 1978 to 1983 and was famously wed to Meg Ryan, 63, from 1991 to 2001.

He and Ryan share son Jack, 33, while he co-parents 17-year-old twins Zoe and Thomas with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington, 53, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2018.

