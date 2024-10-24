or
Denzel Washington Gets Heated, Scolds Fans and Paparazzi Who Won't Stop Yelling at Him for Photos: Watch

Denzel Washington hit back at fans who wouldn't stop yelling for his attention outside the Museum of Modern Art.

Oct. 24 2024, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Denzel Washington may be known for his fast-paced, action-packed movies, but in real life, he prefers more peace and quiet. In fact, when he arrived to the Wednesday, October 23, Museum of Modern Art's 16th Annual Film Benefit, he hit back at screaming fans and paparazzi who wouldn't stop asking him for photos and autographs.

Denzel Washington scolded people who wouldn't stop asking for photos and autographs.

In a video, the actor, 69, can be seen talking to a few admirers and taking pictures with them, but at one point he starts to head toward the MoMA door. However, he then steps back and points a finger at someone in the crowd and tells them, "I heard you. You talk about showing love..."

Washington then seems to mention something about respect, adding in a stern voice, "I said I'll see you when I get out, which part of that don't y'all understand?"

"Or not, or not!" he said. "We can do it another way... or not, we can do it both ways!"

Many social media users came to the Gladiator II star's defense, with one person tweeting, "Respect the man."

"Fans feeling entitled to autographs or pictures is f------ nuts man," another individual noted.

The actor mentioned respecting one another when talking to an admirer.

Gladiator II will hit theaters in late November, and though there's already a ton of buzz over the movie, Washington recently admitted it could be one of his last roles.

"There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley [Scott]," he explained in an interview with Empire Magazine of why took on the highly anticipated sequel.

The father-of-four said he admired the director's excitement and love for what he does.

"He’s an inspiration," he raved. "We should all want to feel like that at 86."

Washington recently admitted 'there are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in.'

Starting next year, the Oscar winner won't have as much time to film projects for the silver screen, as he's starring as the titular character in Broadway's Othello.

The show begins in March 2025 and runs for 15 weeks through June 8 at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre in NYC. The production also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Molly Osborne.

The play marks Washington's first Broadway role since he appeared in 2018's revival of The Iceman Cometh.

Daily Mail posted the video of Washington scolding fans.

