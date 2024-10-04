or
12 Stars Who Thank God For Their Success: From Pierce Brosnan to Meryl Streep and More

Oct. 4 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Chris Pratt

“You have a soul. Be careful with it. God is real. God loves you; God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do," said Chris Pratt.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington said, “I’ve been protected. I’ve been directed ... I didn’t always stick with God, but He always stuck with me.”

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan shared, “I believe in God and I will never be an atheist. The world is too beautiful to think that God does not exist.”

Reba McEntire

“I can’t imagine living a life without God in my life. He is my best friend, He’s my buddy, He’s the one that I talk to when there’s no one around," said Reba McEntire.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey said, “I’m a believer. I believe in God. God’s laying out the highways, but we each have our hand on the wheel."

Beau Bridges

“Faith in God is a mixture of mystery and awe; you cannot see it or touch it; it requires only that we accept and believe," Beau Bridges said.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan said, “Prayer helps me to be a father, to be an actor and to be a man. I don’t preach it, but it’s a faith that is a comfort to me when the night is long.”

Meryl Streep

“The best evidence of God is in the fact of music actually, and in the things that we don’t understand, all the things that are unexplainable," Meryl Streep said.

Steve Harvey

“Everything you are going through is preparing you for what you asked God for. Through your trials, God toughens you along the way," Steve Harvey said.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood said, “I always had a close relationship with God. I never thought it was risky in the least. If anything, I thought it was the safest thing I could do."

Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris said, “Faith is more essential than ever. The roles of faith and religion remain central to humanity’s success.”

Tracy Morgan

“I thank God for my family. I am eternally gratefully for the love and support they give me," Tracy Morgan said.

