or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Paul Mescal
OK LogoNEWS

Paul Mescal Admits He Felt 'So Incapacitated' When Acting Alongside Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator II': 'I Built It Up in My Head'

spencer treat clark praises paul mescal gladiator sequel
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Paul Mescal admitted feeling 'so incapacitated' when acting alongside Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator II.'

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 7:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Paul Mescal opened up about the intense pressure he felt while stepping into his role in Gladiator II — especially when it came to sharing the screen with acting legend Denzel Washington.

Article continues below advertisement
mescal incapacitated acting with denzel washington
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Paul Mescal said he felt overwhelmed acting alongside Denzel Washington.

“I built it up in my head,” Mescal, 28, admitted, recalling his nervousness about acting opposite the Oscar winner. “I was like, ‘Okay, today’s the day that Denzel’s going to be on set.’ And I was so incapacitated by it that I suddenly was like, ‘This is so f------- stupid. I have a job to do.’

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the initial anxiety, the multi-talented performer, pushed through, determined to give his best while on set.

Article continues below advertisement
paul mescal denzel washington gladiator anxiety
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Denzel Washington praised Paul Mescal's performance on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Washington, 69, who portrays a well-known arms dealer and businessman Macrinus in the Ridley Scott-directed epic, had high praise for Mescal's performance in playing the grown-up role of Lucius Verus.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

“He knows what he’s doing, he knows how to do it. It’s easy to work off of him because he’s giving you something,” Washington told the publication. “There’s a quiet dignity and a strength and intelligence that he has, even just when he’s standing there.”

Article continues below advertisement

The pressure of taking on the lead role in a blockbuster like Gladiator II extended beyond the star-studded cast for Mescal.

MORE ON:
Paul Mescal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
gladiator paul mescal opens up denzel
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

'Gladiator II' will hit the theaters on November 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Director Scott described Mescal’s reaction to the sheer scale of production, particularly the recreation of the iconic Colosseum.

Scott, 86, revealed that Mescal “nearly died” when he saw the life-size replica in Malta on his first day.

Article continues below advertisement

“He didn’t realize it was going to be so big,” the director shared.

While Mescal may have faced some challenges, those who have seen early glimpses of the sequel are confident in his ability to carry the movie.

Article continues below advertisement
paul mescal gq interview gladiator
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The original 'Gladiator' film was released nearly 25 years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Treat Clark, 37, who played Lucius as a child in the original Gladiator film released in 2000, expressed his excitement for the new chapter during an interview with People.

After watching the trailer, Clark remarked, “The movie looks so good, and Paul’s going to do such a great job.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I made the first Gladiator 25 years ago,” he added. “For some people, seeing me as an adult and being like, ‘Oh my God, you’re right. You were Lucius in Gladiator,’ is so wild.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m really excited to see the movie and to see what Paul brings to it. And yeah, it comes out soon. So I’m excited for it,” he concluded.

GQ magazine interviewed the Gladiator II stars.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.