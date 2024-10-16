Paul Mescal Admits He Felt 'So Incapacitated' When Acting Alongside Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator II': 'I Built It Up in My Head'
Paul Mescal opened up about the intense pressure he felt while stepping into his role in Gladiator II — especially when it came to sharing the screen with acting legend Denzel Washington.
“I built it up in my head,” Mescal, 28, admitted, recalling his nervousness about acting opposite the Oscar winner. “I was like, ‘Okay, today’s the day that Denzel’s going to be on set.’ And I was so incapacitated by it that I suddenly was like, ‘This is so f------- stupid. I have a job to do.’
Despite the initial anxiety, the multi-talented performer, pushed through, determined to give his best while on set.
Washington, 69, who portrays a well-known arms dealer and businessman Macrinus in the Ridley Scott-directed epic, had high praise for Mescal's performance in playing the grown-up role of Lucius Verus.
“He knows what he’s doing, he knows how to do it. It’s easy to work off of him because he’s giving you something,” Washington told the publication. “There’s a quiet dignity and a strength and intelligence that he has, even just when he’s standing there.”
The pressure of taking on the lead role in a blockbuster like Gladiator II extended beyond the star-studded cast for Mescal.
Director Scott described Mescal’s reaction to the sheer scale of production, particularly the recreation of the iconic Colosseum.
Scott, 86, revealed that Mescal “nearly died” when he saw the life-size replica in Malta on his first day.
“He didn’t realize it was going to be so big,” the director shared.
While Mescal may have faced some challenges, those who have seen early glimpses of the sequel are confident in his ability to carry the movie.
Spencer Treat Clark, 37, who played Lucius as a child in the original Gladiator film released in 2000, expressed his excitement for the new chapter during an interview with People.
After watching the trailer, Clark remarked, “The movie looks so good, and Paul’s going to do such a great job.”
“I made the first Gladiator 25 years ago,” he added. “For some people, seeing me as an adult and being like, ‘Oh my God, you’re right. You were Lucius in Gladiator,’ is so wild.”
“I’m really excited to see the movie and to see what Paul brings to it. And yeah, it comes out soon. So I’m excited for it,” he concluded.
