Denzel Washington Pulls Out of Cannes Film Festival Event After Erupting at Photographer

denzel washington cannes red carpet incident
Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington got fired up after a photographer grabbed him on the Cannes red carpet.

By:

May 20 2025, Updated 7:10 a.m. ET

Denzel Washington doesn’t play when it comes to personal space.

On Monday, May 19, the Oscar winner hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, his latest collaboration with director Spike Lee.

But things took a turn when a photographer got a little too handsy. Washington was deep in conversation with Lee while A$AP Rocky made his way toward them — when suddenly, a pushy photographer interrupted and grabbed the actor to get his attention.

That didn’t sit well with Washington, who immediately turned and shut it down. In the now-viral clip, he pointed his finger and sternly repeated, “No, no, no…”

Source: @CinemaTweets1/X
denzel washington honorary palme dor cannes
Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington's new movie 'Highest 2 Lowest' hits theaters on August 22.

The photographer, oddly unfazed, kept smiling — until Washington turned his back and was grabbed again, which is when things really escalated.

“Stop it, stop it, stop it,” he said firmly.

To make things worse, Washington then "pulled out of the press conference" to promote his new flick the next day, Tuesday, May 20, per a news outlet.

Appearing to address the actor's absence, Lee told the crowd, "The last time I was in this room, I had to apologize for a f--- up, but I won't be apologizing today for a f--- up."

Despite the red carpet chaos, Washington still had a powerful moment on Monday evening when he was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or right before the premiere.

denzel washington honorary palme dor cannes
Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington got upset on the Cannes red carpet.

"It’s a very special day. Denzel, because you are here, we want to make something special for you. … It’s a kind of way for us to tell you our adoration, what you have done in cinema. Nobody knows about that except Spike Lee, who wrote me to do that," said festival chief Thierry Frémaux, according to Deadline.

"This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too," he told Washington.

The Equalizer 2 star got emotional as he accepted the honor.

"This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike,” Washington said.

denzel washington cannes red carpet incident
Source: MEGA

A photographer grabbed Denzel Washington while he was talking to Spike Lee.

He continued, “To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you."

denzel washington honorary palme dor cannes
Source: MEGA

Later that night, the legendary actor was honored with a surprise Palme d'Or.

Highest 2 Lowest is set to hit theaters on August 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ starting September 5.

The film’s official synopsis teases a tense, modern spin on a classic as Washington plays a powerful music mogul with the “best ears in the business” who gets caught in a dangerous ransom scheme that forces him into a life-or-death moral crossroads.

The movie marks the fifth team-up between Washington and director Lee as they reimagine Akira Kurosawa’s iconic crime thriller High and Low, now set on the gritty streets of present day New York City.

