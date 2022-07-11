A Souvenir For The Road?Derek Jeter Comically Addresses Rumors He Sent Hookups Home With Gift Baskets
Ten years after rumors swirled that Derek Jeter used to send his hookups home with swag bags, the MLB icon is setting the record straight.
The wild rumors were first brought to light back in 2011 when a New York Post article titled "Jeter's Booty Hauls" claimed Jeter would give women who spent the night a basket of memorabilia the next morning. According to the article, per Too Fab, the New York Yankee once gave a woman the same gift twice because he forgot about their initial night together.
This allegedly all took place after Jeter split from Minka Kelly in 2011 following their 3-year relationship.
Despite not responding when the initial report made headlines, the retired athlete addressed the controversy in his seven-part ESPN docuseries The Captain, which debuts July 18 on ESPN and ESPN+.
"Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course," the 48-year-old reportedly said in the doc. "You know, you see it, and then it's like, how the f**k did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s**t? And you believed it!"
"It's a story that became larger than life," he recalled. "People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened."
Jeter also recounted one instance at Starbucks where a man approached him in line and reportedly said: "Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did." The guy likely expected appraisal, but Jeter explained he simply turned around and said, "You're a f**kin' idiot," adding in the doc, "and the look on his face ... like, did he think I was gonna say, 'Yeah, good job, man!'"
Reporter Emily Smith was also interviewed in the doc about the rumors, explaining she "saw some pictures" of the swag in question at the time of the 2011 article. However, Smith confessed she never confirmed whether the woman with the basket slept with Jeter or was given the swag after visiting him.
The seven-part series focuses on Jeter's life and career with "exclusive, extensive, unprecedentedly candid interviews with Jeter, along with his family and dozens of teammates, rivals, and observers," according to the outlet.
Following what the public has dubbed as Jeter's thriving personal life as a bachelor, he eventually settled down and married now-wife Hannah Jeter in 2016. The lovebirds share three daughters.