Desperate Housewives writer Patty Lin is speaking her truth nearly 20 years after she was let go from a staffing position during the show's very first season in 2004.

In the television screenwriter's memoir End Credits: How I Broke Up with Hollywood, released on Tuesday, August 29, Lin unveiled secrets behind working for the comedic drama series' creator, Marc Cherry, the cold shoulders she received from actresses on set and the hardships she endured as an employee in show business.