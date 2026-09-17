Despite Entering U.S. on an 'Einstein Visa,' Melania Trump Struggles With Elementary-Level Task

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Melania Trump is reportedly finding even an elementary-level task hard to do despite entering the country on an Einstein visa. During her recent visit to an elementary school in North Carolina on Tuesday, the First Lady was reportedly unable to do the one simple task that young students had instructed her to do: Operate a small robot arm.

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Melania Trump Failed To Do An Elementary-Level Task

Source: MEGA Melania Trump was reportedly unable to operate a small robot arm the way the elementary students had instructed her to do.

While interacting with the students, the wife of Donald Trump was shown how to operate a small robot arm. At one point, two elementary kids guided her on how to place a golf ball on the robot arm. ​​“You just gotta wait for it to go forward, and then just put it right there,” the student instructed the First Lady, as reported by the Irish Star. But instead of effortlessly pulling it off, Melania failed to place the ball in the correct position despite multiple tries. Ultimately, the kid had to take matters into his own hands.

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Melania Received An ‘Einstein Visa’ in 2001

Source: MEGA Melania Trump was given a permanent residency category nicknamed the 'Einstein visa' in 2001.

Back in 2001, Melania was widely recognized for her intellect, receiving a permanent residency category nicknamed the “Einstein visa.” This category is officially designated for individuals with “extraordinary ability.” As previously reported by The Washington Post, the president’s wife’s qualifications relied on her modeling career. This included European runway shows and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue appearance, along with major ad campaigns. Applicants can also strengthen their files using professional reference letters and testimonials, as noted by immigration experts.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump went to the elementary school to advocate for technological advancement and argue that the U.S. should be the leading force in artificial intelligence.

However, social media users didn’t take long to poke fun at Melania’s latest awkward encounter at the elementary school. The backlash was called for even more so because her visit to the school was to advocate for technological advancement and argue that the U.S. should be the leading force in artificial intelligence, despite growing voter frustrations. Per the Irish Star, one political meme account made fun of her, writing, “Melania has trouble with simple instruction in her school room visit.” Another user added to the joke, commenting, “Melania getting academically lapped by someone who still drinks juice boxes.”

Source: MEGA Melania Trump’s visa status has also repeatedly been the subject of scrutiny.