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Donald Trump's Loyal Aide Natalie Harp Attends Ireland Trip as Melania Is Left Behind: 'My Wife Is Here in Spirit'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his assistant Natalie Harp went to Ireland on September 12 without Melania Trump.

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Sept. 12 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump made the trip to Ireland sans wife Melania Trump on Saturday, September 12.

The president, 80, attended a meeting with his trusted aide Natalie Harp at Deerfield, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to Ireland in Dublin.

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Melania Trump Opted Not to Fly to Ireland With Donald Trump

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image of trumps
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump wasn't keen on traveling for seven hours to visit to Ireland.

Donald explained why the former model, 56, was not in attendance, telling fellow dignitaries that she sends her regards.

"My wife is here," he said before quickly correcting himself. "My wife is here in spirit."

"She's watching right now. She said: 'Say hello' because she's very friendly with these two people," he continued. It's still unclear who the "two people" he was referring to.

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Donald Trump's Assistant Natalie Harp Attended His Meetings With Irish Officials

image of trump and Natalie harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp has been seen accompanying Donald Trump during official meetings in Ireland.

The businessman also recalled asking Melania why she didn't make the trip across the pond with him, adding: "I said: 'Well, why don't you come with me.' She said: 'Well, it's a seven-hour trip. Maybe I'm not that friendly.'"

Despite Melania forgoing the trip, Natalie, 35, has been by Donald's side throughout the journey as he undertook several meetings with other politicians.

Donald also recently met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Irish President Catherine Connolly, as well as the U.S. Ambassador Edward Walsh and his wife, Lynn Walsh.

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image of Natalie harp
Source: MEGA

Viewers slammed Donald Trump and Natalie Harp on social media.

One photo from the meeting featured Natalie shaking hands with Catherine.

Viewers on social media were left scratching their heads after Donald's trip, wondering why Natalie was there and Melania wasn't.

"Natalie is not his wife. Somebody tell him," a someone penned on social media, with a different user chiming in: "WHY is Harp meeting The President of Ireland? Shouldn’t she be in the back? Where’s Melania?"

"It took Donald a moment to realize Melania isn't with him because she loathes being with 5 feet of him," another person added.

Melania Trump's Aide Previously Criticized Speculation About Donald Trump and Natalie Harp

image of trumps and Natalie harp
Source: MEGA

One of Melania Trump's senior advisors recently discussed Natalie Harp and Donald Trump's working relationship.

"Work wife or real wife?" a person wondered, with another interjecting: "He realized mid-speech that Melania isn't there didn't he?"

Donald's close working relationship with his White House aide has been a cause of discussion in recent months. However, one of the first lady’s senior advisors, Mark Beckman, slammed any speculation surrounding Natalie and Donald.

“They're all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person in Natalie Harp,” Mark said during an interview with conservative commentator Stella Escobedo shared earlier this month.

Stella then stated that there was “nothing wrong with their relationship,” with Mark agreeing before calling the conjecture “absolutely ridiculous.”

“The media doesn't know about the first family's private life. Period,” he said, also noting more attention should be given to Melania’s work as first lady.

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