Donald Trump's Loyal Aide Natalie Harp Attends Ireland Trip as Melania Is Left Behind: 'My Wife Is Here in Spirit'

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Melania Trump Opted Not to Fly to Ireland With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Melania Trump wasn't keen on traveling for seven hours to visit to Ireland.

Donald explained why the former model, 56, was not in attendance, telling fellow dignitaries that she sends her regards. "My wife is here," he said before quickly correcting himself. "My wife is here in spirit." "She's watching right now. She said: 'Say hello' because she's very friendly with these two people," he continued. It's still unclear who the "two people" he was referring to.

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Donald Trump's Assistant Natalie Harp Attended His Meetings With Irish Officials

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp has been seen accompanying Donald Trump during official meetings in Ireland.

The businessman also recalled asking Melania why she didn't make the trip across the pond with him, adding: "I said: 'Well, why don't you come with me.' She said: 'Well, it's a seven-hour trip. Maybe I'm not that friendly.'" Despite Melania forgoing the trip, Natalie, 35, has been by Donald's side throughout the journey as he undertook several meetings with other politicians. Donald also recently met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Irish President Catherine Connolly, as well as the U.S. Ambassador Edward Walsh and his wife, Lynn Walsh.

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Source: MEGA Viewers slammed Donald Trump and Natalie Harp on social media.

One photo from the meeting featured Natalie shaking hands with Catherine. Viewers on social media were left scratching their heads after Donald's trip, wondering why Natalie was there and Melania wasn't. "Natalie is not his wife. Somebody tell him," a someone penned on social media, with a different user chiming in: "WHY is Harp meeting The President of Ireland? Shouldn’t she be in the back? Where’s Melania?" "It took Donald a moment to realize Melania isn't with him because she loathes being with 5 feet of him," another person added.

Melania Trump's Aide Previously Criticized Speculation About Donald Trump and Natalie Harp

Source: MEGA One of Melania Trump's senior advisors recently discussed Natalie Harp and Donald Trump's working relationship.