Jimmy Fallon Mocks Melania Trump for Skipping Trip With Husband Donald: 'He Even Tried Bribing Her'

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'He Even Tried Bribing Her'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon joked about Melania Trump wanting to be far away from her husband.

Fallon took the opportunity to roast the couple during his Monday, September 14, monologue. “Trump said Melania skipped the trip because it was a seven-hour flight, yeah. Asked where she went for the weekend, Trump said, 'Australia,'” Fallon quipped, implying she went even further away to avoid him. “Yeah, Trump really wanted Melania to be there,” Fallon continued. “He even tried bribing her with a check for $5,000.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp tagged along for the Ireland trip.

Instead of Melania, Donald traveled with his aide Natalie Harp. As his executive assistant, Natalie remained by his side during official welcome events in Dublin, meetings with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and a stop at his golf resort in Doonbeg for the Irish Open. Melania’s latest absence follows a pattern that late-night hosts have frequently targeted. In August, Jimmy and other comedians joked about Melania’s month-long disappearance from the public eye, playfully theorizing that she had run off with recovering Sen. Mitch McConnell, who hadn't been seen in the public eye for three months until his reemergence in the Senate on Monday, September 14.

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Melania Trump Hid From the Public

Source: MEGA Earlier this summer, Melania Trump went 29 days without being seen in public.

"People have noticed she's been laying low," Fallon said, pointing out that Melania hadn't been seen publicly for 29 days. The 51-year-old jokester imagined Donald responding by saying he had not seen his wife privately "for two years." "I understand Melania is taking a step back with everything going on. She's worried that at any moment she could be trapped with Trump inside her catering truck," the comedian said in a humorous nod to an incident in which the president was smuggled off Air Force One inside an airport catering truck during a security decoy operation in July.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump reportedly prefers to live in NYC or at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.