Ex-'RHOC' Star Lydia McLaughlin 'Devastated' After Brother Shot Dead and Killed at Traffic Stop

An independent investigation regarding Stirling’s death has been launched at the Attorney General's Office in California in hopes of establishing more information.

According to an official statement from Attorney General Rob Bonta, the officer-involved shooting (IOS) will be turned over to several divisions within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to gather more details.

“DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates,” the press release stated. “Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.”