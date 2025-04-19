Ex-'RHOC' Star Lydia McLaughlin 'Devastated' After Brother Shot Dead and Killed at Traffic Stop
Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, the brother of Lydia McLaughlin, ex-star of Real Housewives of Orange County, was reportedly shot dead at a traffic stop on Thursday, April 17.
Stirling was riding a motorcycle on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, Calif., when police pulled him over. Sources told a news outlet that the 45-year-old was “uncooperative” with the officers.
The Bravo star’s brother was shot once before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Sources claim that no police officers were injured in the shooting.
Following Stirling’s death, McLaughlin expressed her grief in a statement to TMZ. “My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn,” she wrote.
An independent investigation regarding Stirling’s death has been launched at the Attorney General's Office in California in hopes of establishing more information.
According to an official statement from Attorney General Rob Bonta, the officer-involved shooting (IOS) will be turned over to several divisions within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to gather more details.
“DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates,” the press release stated. “Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.”
Stirling grew up in San Diego, Calif., and was scouted by a modeling agency at 16 years old. According to his IMDb profile, he went by the name of “Geoff,” pronounced as “Jeff.”
He studied communications at the University of San Diego and held several occupations throughout his adult career, including actor, stuntman, personal trainer, karate instructor, sailing and windsurfing instructor, salesman and baker. The multi-talented hopeful was also the leader of Shyam Bird Productions LLC, a production company located in Southern California.
Six months before his death, Stirling and his sister lost their mom, Judy, to b----- cancer. McLaughlin recently posted a tribute on social media to honor her late mother.
“I have gone to a beautiful group called Grief Share, which has helped me in my healing and processing my grief,” she wrote. “It's a nationwide group. If anyone needs support, I recommend them… I am putting in my whole heart to turn my sorrow into thanksgiving for having the privilege to have such a beautiful mom. She will always be my hero and my favorite.”