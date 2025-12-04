or
Diane Keaton's Hilarious Texts to 'Moron' Sarah Paulson Revealed After Actress' Sad Death: 'You Are a Numbskull'

Sarah Paulson shared the text messages she exchanged with late actress Diane Keaton over the years, doing so a little more than a month after her death.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Sarah Paulson opened up about her close friendship with the late Diane Keaton, reading the intimate text messages they exchanged over the years.

“Moron, what is your address?” Paulson, 50, read on stage while attending the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 3.

Sarah Paulson Read Texts From Diane Keaton

Photo of Sarah Paulson shared text messages she's received from Diane Keaton over the years.
Sarah Paulson shared text messages she's received from Diane Keaton over the years.

The American Horror Story alum joked that many of Keaton’s messages revolved around her constant complaints about her full voicemail box. “As usual, your voicemail is full. What makes you so f------ popular?” read Keaton’s text.

“We are so fortunate. Do you love being an actress? I don’t,” read another message from the late actress.

Paulson also included a particular message in which Keaton threatened to reach out to her partner, Holland Taylor, whom she had been dating since 2015.

Diane Keaton Threatened to Reach Out to Sarah Paulson's Partner

Photo of Sarah Paulson was told she was 'impossible to contact' by Diane Keaton.
Sarah Paulson was told she was 'impossible to contact' by Diane Keaton.

“You are impossible to contact. I’m going to talk to Holland about you. First of all, you remain unreachable by phone. What the f--- are you doing? One of your very few old friends.”

Paulson also read an email addressed to Keaton that she wished she could send. “I want to tell you how much crummier the world is without you in it,” the actress told her late friend. “I want to tell you how the world lost its mind with grief the day you died.”

Goldie Hawn Honored Diane Keaton

Photo of Diane Keaton was honored by her peers more than a month after her death.
Diane Keaton was honored by her peers more than a month after her death.

Paulson was joined by Goldie Hawn, who starred alongside Keaton in the 1996 film First Wives Club.

“She just cannot be gone. No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle,” the Best Friends actress, 80, tearfully said.

Keaton was honored at the gala more than one month after her death. The Oscar-winning actress died at age 79 on October 11 after a bacterial pneumonia infection. Days later, the actress’ family addressed her cause of death in a statement to People on October 15.

Diane Keaton Died in October

Photo of Diane Keaton died on October 11.
Diane Keaton died on October 11.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," her loved ones expressed.

The message continued, "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

