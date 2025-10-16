Diane Keaton Died Within Days After Bacterial Pneumonia Infection: 'She Declined Very Suddenly'

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's health declined rapidly in the final days before her sad death. New details surrounding the Annie Hall actress' quick decline have been exposed following the reveal of Keaton's official cause of death — primary bacterial pneumonia. According to her death certificate, Keaton died within days after contracting the lung infection.

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton died at age 79 on Saturday, October 11.

The document confirmed primary bacterial pneumonia as Keaton's immediate cause of death and revealed she had it days before her passing. No other significant contributing factors were listed on the certificate, though it noted Keaton will be cremated.

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton's health reportedly declined 'suddenly.'

Sources previously spoke out about the status of Keaton's health in the weeks before her death. "She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit," a pal told People. "Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening." Keaton's family "chose to keep things very private," the insider noted.

Diane Keaton Was 'Very Thin' in Final Days

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton died within days after contracting pneumonia.

Oscar-winning songwriter Carole Bayer Sager revealed Keaton looked "very thin" when she "saw her two or three weeks" before her death. "She had lost so much weight," Sager confessed to the news outlet, admitting she was "stunned" by Keaton's drastic body changes — which she first noticed after spending time apart from the Father of the Bride star due to the California wildfires that caused several celebrities to be displaced from their homes back in January. Keaton's family addressed the Hollywood legend's cause of death in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 15. "The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," her loved ones expressed. The message continued, "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

Did Diane Keaton Have Kids?

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton is survived by her two adopted children.