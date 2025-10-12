Diane Keaton 'Kept a Close Circle' of Friends Up Until Her Unexpected Death: 'She Liked It That Way'

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton, 79, was as remarkably respected as an actress as she was as an everyday person. While she may not have disclosed her health crisis to many friends before her shocking death on Saturday, October 11, a source close to the Annie Hall star shared that the famed actress intentionally kept her circle small. “In these last few years, she kept a close circle, and she liked it that way,” the insider shared. “She had this way of making even ordinary moments feel special. That was just who she was.”

'She Lived Exactly How She Wanted To'

Source: mega The actress died on Saturday, October 11.

The source added of Keaton, “She lived exactly how she wanted to, which was on her own terms, surrounded by the people and things she really loved.” The insider, a film executive, emphasized how the Something’s Gotta Give actress lived a full life doing what she loved — and she wouldn’t have had it any other way. “Diane always had a very strong sense of who she was and how she wanted to live,” they said. “Being in the spotlight wasn’t important.”

Diane Keaton Taken To the Hospital in Ambulance

Source: mega The actress was taken to the hospital by ambulance on October 11.

The close confidant went on to say how the Oscar Award winner didn’t let her light fade despite the sudden decline of her health. She was “one in a million,” the source shared, adding that Keaton was “funny right up until the end.” While a cause of death has not yet been disclosed, Keaton is confirmed to have been taken to the hospital via ambulance after the Los Angeles Fire Department showed up to her home at approximately 8:00 a.m.

'She Declined Very Suddenly'

Source: mega The actress 'declined very suddenly' before her death.

A family friend shared with a news outlet that Keaton’s health unexpectedly worsened; however, the famed actress was able to have her closest loved ones beside her before her death. “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend shared. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.” The source continued, “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Diane Keaton Listed 'Dream' Home on Market in March

Source: mega Diane Keaton put her 'dream' home up for sale in March.