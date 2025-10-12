Diane Keaton Death: Dispatch Audio From Actress' L.A. Home Says 'Person Down'

Article continues below advertisement

Dispatch audio from Diane Keaton’s death revealed she was taken out of her Los Angeles home by ambulance on Saturday, October 11. In the recording, a dispatcher alerted the fire department that there was a “person down.” “Rescue 19, person down,” the dispatcher said before confirming the Because I Said So actress’ address. When the L.A. Fire Department went to Keaton’s home at 8:08 a.m., the 79-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Diane Keaton's Health 'Declined Very Suddenly'

Source: mega Diane Keaton died on October 11.

Keaton was confirmed to have died the same day she was taken to the hospital. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, a close family friend shared that the legendary actress’ health had “declined very suddenly” before she passed away. The source said that Keaton kept her health crisis confidential and didn’t disclose details to even her closest loved ones. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” the insider told a news outlet. “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Diane Keaton Stopped Walking Her Dog in Months Leading Up to Her Death

Source: mega The actress stopped walking her dog, Reggie, during the last few months of her life.

A separate source provided a look into Keaton’s final months, claiming she had stopped walking her beloved dog in her neighborhood. The And So It Goes star’s absence in the public eye, even if just within the parameters of her home, stood out to the insider, as they said walking her golden retriever, Reggie, was a key part of Keaton’s day. “She lived in Brentwood for many years,” the source shared. “She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she’d walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather.” The source continued, “She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She’d talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special.”

Diane Keaton's Ex Woody Allen Shocked About Her Death

Source: mega Diane Keaton's ex Woody Allen was shocked to learn of her death.

Keaton’s death has prompted fellow film legends to share their fond recollections of her, with many costars and admirers expressing their support for the famed actress and her surviving family members. According to a source, Keaton’s ex Woody Allen was shocked to hear of her death. “He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset,” the insider shared, adding that “it makes him think of his own mortality.”

'Nobody Seemed to Know'

Source: mega A source close to Woody Allen said 'nobody seemed to know' that Diane Keaton's health was declining.