or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > diane keaton
OK LogoNEWS

Diane Keaton Death: Dispatch Audio From Actress' L.A. Home Says 'Person Down'

photo of Diane Keaton
Source: mega

Diane Keaton was taken out of her L.A. home in an ambulance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dispatch audio from Diane Keaton’s death revealed she was taken out of her Los Angeles home by ambulance on Saturday, October 11. In the recording, a dispatcher alerted the fire department that there was a “person down.”

“Rescue 19, person down,” the dispatcher said before confirming the Because I Said So actress’ address. When the L.A. Fire Department went to Keaton’s home at 8:08 a.m., the 79-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's Health 'Declined Very Suddenly'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Diane Keaton died on October 11
Source: mega

Diane Keaton died on October 11.

Keaton was confirmed to have died the same day she was taken to the hospital. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, a close family friend shared that the legendary actress’ health had “declined very suddenly” before she passed away.

The source said that Keaton kept her health crisis confidential and didn’t disclose details to even her closest loved ones.

“It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” the insider told a news outlet. “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Stopped Walking Her Dog in Months Leading Up to Her Death

photo of The actress stopped walking her dog, Reggie, during the last few months of her life
Source: mega

The actress stopped walking her dog, Reggie, during the last few months of her life.

A separate source provided a look into Keaton’s final months, claiming she had stopped walking her beloved dog in her neighborhood. The And So It Goes star’s absence in the public eye, even if just within the parameters of her home, stood out to the insider, as they said walking her golden retriever, Reggie, was a key part of Keaton’s day.

“She lived in Brentwood for many years,” the source shared. “She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she’d walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather.”

The source continued, “She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She’d talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special.”

MORE ON:
diane keaton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's Ex Woody Allen Shocked About Her Death

photo of Diane Keaton's ex Woody Allen was shocked to learn of her death
Source: mega

Diane Keaton's ex Woody Allen was shocked to learn of her death.

Keaton’s death has prompted fellow film legends to share their fond recollections of her, with many costars and admirers expressing their support for the famed actress and her surviving family members.

According to a source, Keaton’s ex Woody Allen was shocked to hear of her death. “He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset,” the insider shared, adding that “it makes him think of his own mortality.”

'Nobody Seemed to Know'

photo of A source close to Woody Allen said 'nobody seemed to know' that Diane Keaton's health was declining
Source: mega

A source close to Woody Allen said 'nobody seemed to know' that Diane Keaton's health was declining.

“Nobody seemed to know. He was surprised,” the source added.

Keaton and Allen dated during her early days in Hollywood. One of her most famous roles was co-written by Allen with her in mind. She went on to win her first Oscar for the film inspired by her, Annie Hall.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.