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Diane Keaton's Son Duke Shares Throwback Photos to Mark 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death: 'Thinking of You Every Day'

image of Diane Keaton's one year death anniversary.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton was honored by her two kids on the one-year anniversary of her death.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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Diane Keaton's son, Duke, honored his late mom on the first anniversary of her death, sharing a heartfelt tribute and a personal family photograph on social media.

He wrote on Instagram, "I love you Mom ❤️ Thinking of you every day."

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Source: @DUKEKEATON/INSTAGRAM

Diane Keaton's son paid tribute to her saying, 'Thinking of you everyday.'

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Keaton's Daughter Is 'Trying to Get Used to' a World Without Her

image of Keaton's daughter paid homage to the actress saying, 'I wish you were still here.'
Source: MEGA

Keaton's daughter paid homage to the actress saying, 'I wish you were still here.'

Meanwhile, Dexter, Keaton's daughter, shared a black-and-white photo from her 2021 wedding to Jordan White, capturing a tender moment as she and Keaton gazed into each other's eyes.

She wrote, "One year without you, mom 🤍It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once. I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you. It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here. I love you and I miss you. Always."

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Keaton's Death

image of Diane Keaton died of bacterial pneumonia on October 11, 2025.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton died of bacterial pneumonia on October 11, 2025.

The Oscar-winning actress died at 79 from bacterial pneumonia on October 11, 2025.

Following Keaton's death, her family issued a statement. “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," they said.

“Her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," the message added.

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Keaton Previously Opened Up About Motherhood

image of Keaton once revealed her kids had 'no interest' in what she does.
Source: MEGA

Keaton once revealed her kids had 'no interest' in what she does.

Keaton adopted Dexter and Duke later in life. In a 2007 interview, when Dexter was 11 and Duke was 6, the Father of the Bride actress reflected on raising her children outside the spotlight.

"They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," she said in an interview.

Keaton's Career History

image of Keaton won an Oscar for 'Annie Hall' in 1978.
Source: MEGA

Keaton won an Oscar for 'Annie Hall' in 1978.

Keaton built a celebrated career spanning six decades, earning recognition for her comedic timing and impeccable acting in films such as The Godfather series and Something's Gotta Give.

She also won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 for her performance in Annie Hall.

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