Diane Keaton's Son Duke Shares Throwback Photos to Mark 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death: 'Thinking of You Every Day'

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Diane Keaton's son, Duke, honored his late mom on the first anniversary of her death, sharing a heartfelt tribute and a personal family photograph on social media. He wrote on Instagram, "I love you Mom ❤️ Thinking of you every day."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @DUKEKEATON/INSTAGRAM Diane Keaton's son paid tribute to her saying, 'Thinking of you everyday.'

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Keaton's Daughter Is 'Trying to Get Used to' a World Without Her

Source: MEGA Keaton's daughter paid homage to the actress saying, 'I wish you were still here.'

Meanwhile, Dexter, Keaton's daughter, shared a black-and-white photo from her 2021 wedding to Jordan White, capturing a tender moment as she and Keaton gazed into each other's eyes. She wrote, "One year without you, mom 🤍It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once. I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you. It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here. I love you and I miss you. Always."

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Keaton's Death

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton died of bacterial pneumonia on October 11, 2025.

The Oscar-winning actress died at 79 from bacterial pneumonia on October 11, 2025. Following Keaton's death, her family issued a statement. “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," they said. “Her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," the message added.

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Keaton Previously Opened Up About Motherhood

Source: MEGA Keaton once revealed her kids had 'no interest' in what she does.

Keaton adopted Dexter and Duke later in life. In a 2007 interview, when Dexter was 11 and Duke was 6, the Father of the Bride actress reflected on raising her children outside the spotlight. "They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," she said in an interview.

Keaton's Career History

Source: MEGA Keaton won an Oscar for 'Annie Hall' in 1978.