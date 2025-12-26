Did 'Big Brother' Season 27 Star Mickey Lee Die? Inside Her Final Days
Dec. 26 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Big Brother fans are searching for answers following Season 27 star Mickey Lee’s Christmas Day death, with many wondering what happened to the reality TV star.
Who Is ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee?
Lee was an event curator from Jacksonville, Fla., before relocating to Atlanta, Ga., one year before making her debut on Big Brother Season 27.
When Did ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Die?
Lee’s family announced on December 25 that the Big Brother alum died at 35 years old.
"With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” they shared via Instagram in a lengthy statement. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."
What Happened to ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee?
Lee suffered “a series of cardiac arrests” and was hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe created by the family.
“Many of you know Mickey Lee from Big Brother (CBS) where she became one of the most talked about houseguests on Season 27,” read the post. “A vibrant, strategic, and unforgettable personality, Mickey captured the attention of fans with her energy, authenticity, and bold gameplay. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and based in Atlanta, Georgia, she brought charm and fierce competition to the Big Brother house as an event curator and creative force.”
'Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Moonves Reacted to Mickey Lee's Death
Lee made her Big Brother debut on Season 27, which premiered last July on CBS. She was evicted from the house on day 59 and finished in 10th place.
Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves reacted to Lee's death on December 26, reflecting on a former interview where Lee revealed she was born with a hole in her heart.
“Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on ‘God 101,’” Chen Moonves wrote via Instagram. “That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive.”
She continued, “Last night God brought her home 🕊️ Rest In Peace dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen 🙏🏼.”