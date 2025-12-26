Did 'Big Brother' Season 27 Star Mickey Lee Die? Inside Her Final Days

Article continues below advertisement

Big Brother fans are searching for answers following Season 27 star Mickey Lee’s Christmas Day death, with many wondering what happened to the reality TV star.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee?

Source: @mickeylee/Instagram Mickey Lee appeared on Season 27 of 'Big Brother.'

Lee was an event curator from Jacksonville, Fla., before relocating to Atlanta, Ga., one year before making her debut on Big Brother Season 27.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Die?

Source: @mickeylee/Instagram Mickey Lee's family confirmed her death on December 25, 2025.

Lee’s family announced on December 25 that the Big Brother alum died at 35 years old. "With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” they shared via Instagram in a lengthy statement. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee?

Source: @mickeylee/Instagram Mickey Lee suffered 'a series of cardiac arrests' before her death on December 25.

Lee suffered “a series of cardiac arrests” and was hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe created by the family. “Many of you know Mickey Lee from Big Brother (CBS) where she became one of the most talked about houseguests on Season 27,” read the post. “A vibrant, strategic, and unforgettable personality, Mickey captured the attention of fans with her energy, authenticity, and bold gameplay. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and based in Atlanta, Georgia, she brought charm and fierce competition to the Big Brother house as an event curator and creative force.”

'Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Moonves Reacted to Mickey Lee's Death

Source: @mickeylee/Instagram Mickey Lee competed on Season 27 of 'Big Brother,' which aired earlier this year.