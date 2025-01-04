Brenton Wood, Wayne Osmond and More Celebrities Who Have Died in 2025
Brenton Wood
"The Oogum Boogum Song" hitmaker Brenton Wood died at his Moreno Valley, Calif., home on January 3, his manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, confirmed to TMZ.
"It just was his old age. He was 83 years old," Gallegos told the New York Post while details about Wood's cause of death have yet to be disclosed. "He went in his sleep peacefully. The love that he gave us, God took him the same way."
Prior to his death, Wood reportedly gave Gallegos a message he sought to be conveyed to his fans.
"'I might not be here for long,'" he quoted the singer, adding, "[Wood] said, 'Catch you on the rebound.'"
Wood's last words were a reference to his 1967 song.
Wayne Osmond
The Osmonds founding member Wayne Osmond died on January 1 in Salt Lake City at the age of 73.
His brothers Donny, Merrill and Jay released statements on their social media pages on January 2, confirming the death of their sibling after suffering a stroke.
"I'm so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed," Donny wrote on Instagram. "Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone."
He continued, "I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother. Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity. I love you, Wayne. Your brother forever."
Merrill called their late brother "a saint" on his Facebook tribute, adding, "I've never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met."
In a separate Facebook post, Jay referred to Wayne as "a true legend" who was his "roommate and my [his] confidant over the decades."
Prior to his fatal stroke, Wayne faced the same condition that affected his ability to play guitar in 2012. He was also diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1997.