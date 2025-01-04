Brenton Wood, Wayne Osmond and More Celebrities Who Have Died in 2025

"The Oogum Boogum Song" hitmaker Brenton Wood died at his Moreno Valley, Calif., home on January 3, his manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, confirmed to TMZ.

"It just was his old age. He was 83 years old," Gallegos told the New York Post while details about Wood's cause of death have yet to be disclosed. "He went in his sleep peacefully. The love that he gave us, God took him the same way."

Prior to his death, Wood reportedly gave Gallegos a message he sought to be conveyed to his fans.

"'I might not be here for long,'" he quoted the singer, adding, "[Wood] said, 'Catch you on the rebound.'"

Wood's last words were a reference to his 1967 song.