Did Britney Spears Really Adopt a Baby Girl Named Lennon London? Sources Spill

The singer shared an odd Instagram post on Saturday, July 14, that featured a video of her dancing, but the caption was about the star expanding her family and moving away from America.

"I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!" the "Circus" vocalist's post began, which came alongside a clip of Spears twirling around in a light pink swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs. She accessorized the bathing suit with black heeled boots and a black hat.

"How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!" she shockingly wrote.