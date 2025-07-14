Did Britney Spears Really Adopt a Baby Girl Named Lennon London? Sources Spill
Did Britney Spears just become a girl mom?
The singer shared an odd Instagram post on Saturday, July 14, that featured a video of her dancing, but the caption was about the star expanding her family and moving away from America.
Britney Spears Says She 'Adopted a Beautiful Baby Girl'
"I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!" the "Circus" vocalist's post began, which came alongside a clip of Spears twirling around in a light pink swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs. She accessorized the bathing suit with black heeled boots and a black hat.
"How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!" she shockingly wrote.
"This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !!" the pop star continued. "I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my a-- off and had a white jacket on !!!"
"Lennon today has on [an] adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!" she confusingly concluded.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Singer Shares 2 Sons With Ex Kevin Federline
However, multiple outlets reported that the Woman in Me author, 43, was just kidding around, and she has not adopted a baby or a new pet.
She's currently a mom to sons Sean Preston, 19 and Jayden James Federline, 18, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Though the Louisiana native was once estranged from both of her sons, she's since made up with Jayden and celebrated Christmas with him last year.
Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden James Federline
"Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" she gushed in a December 2024 Instagram upload of seeing Jayden. "He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!!"
"He's a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!" Britney added.
Just last month, she posted another video as she sat shotgun while being driven around by Jayden in a convertible.
"He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ??? It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!!" she spilled. "I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!! 🙄🙄🙄."